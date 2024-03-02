RJ Mickens wants to see the top of the mountain

CLEMSON – RJ Mickens wants to see what the top of the mountain looks like. After some consideration and talking it over with his father, former NFL defensive back Ray Mickens, Clemson safety RJ Mickens decided to return for his fifth year with the Tigers, and he will be an important piece of the secondary for Clemson going into this upcoming season. Part of his reasoning for returning is getting to the playoffs and the National Championship. “I just felt like my first year when we went to the playoffs, I didn’t really contribute, and I felt like that’s something I always wanted to do, play in the playoffs, go to the top of the mountain, and I feel like we have the team to do that,” Mickens said. “We just didn’t get it done last year, and we got a lot of the key pieces back, and that’s just a big goal of mine is making it there. So, that had a big factor into it and then, I feel like I can still grow a lot personally and, on the field, and off the field. So, I just feel like this was the right place and just where I need to be at.” Last season was an inconsistent year for the Tigers. After a 4-4 start, the team went on a five-game win streak to end the season, capped with their Gator Bowl win. The Gator Bowl was not a bright spot for the secondary in the fourth quarter of the game. Nonetheless, the Tigers prevailed, and despite losing numerous players through the NFL Draft and transfer portal, they will now look to make a National Championship run. “I really love these guys, and I just see the commitment every day. From the time we started (in) January to now, everyone’s just been committed day-in and day-out, and it’s just special,” Mickens said. “The guys in the locker room know that we all love each other. We’re all hungry, and we’re just committed and putting in work, watching extra tape, and doing everything.” Head coach Dabo Swinney and his Clemson program is the only Power-Four school not to acquire a player through the portal and one of five Division I schools to not get a player through the transfer portal for the upcoming 2024 season; the other four are Army, Navy, Air Force and California State University - Bakersfield. Part of Swinney’s lack of use of the portal is because they are committed to their recruits and their recruiting process. Mickens is excited about the young rookie class, too. While practice is just beginning, he has gotten the chance to work with freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. The five-star receiver from Micken’s home state of Texas comes to Clemson as the No. 25 overall prospect per ESPN, the No. 7 receiver in the country, and the No. 7 player in Texas. “He’s really long, he’s long, he’s quick, he’s twitchy,” Mickens said. “He has great ball skills and is fast.” Wesco is one of many talented recruits in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class, which is ranked by 247Sports as No. 11 in the country. So far, the freshmen have stood out in practice as being hungry and determined to grow and improve as players. “The thing I love about these freshmen is they’re really independent, and they like to learn, and they’re hungry, and they’re not afraid to ask questions,” Mickens said. “It’s not like they’re going to take a back seat to anybody. These guys are hungry, they come in, they want to play. They’re eager, and I think that’s the right mindset.” Fans will get their first look at the freshmen class and the rest of the 2024 Clemson Tigers in the Spring Game on April 6 (1 p.m.).

