Redshirt Report: Vic Burley looks to join talented group of Clemson defensive tackles

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson freshmen played significant snaps during the 2023 season, but the ones who redshirted should take a major step forward this spring. That starts with defensive tackle Vic Burley. Burley arrived at Clemson in 2023 as the Georgia AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus top-80 recruit nationally. He was already turning heads in fall camp when he suffered a knee injury during a scrimmage. It was originally thought that he wouldn’t need surgery and would miss a few games, but head coach Dabo Swinney announced in mid-September that Burley would have surgery and miss the 2023 season. However, he provided a glimpse of his talent last spring and during fall camp, and whenever we’ve asked anyone about who we should watch heading into this spring and the 2024 season, their eyes light, and the first name out of their mouth is Vic Burley. He has competition in front of him – the Tigers have possibly the deepest and most talented collection of defensive tackles in the country. Yes, the Tigers lose both Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro to the NFL, but return veterans Payton Page, Tré Williams, DeMonte Capehart, and Peter Woods. Add in Stephiylan Green and Caden Story and freshmen Champ Thompson and Hevin-Brown Shuler and one might wonder where Burley’s snaps will come from. Those who know say it won’t matter – he will play. Swinney acknowledged last September that Burley was in line to play in 2023 before the injury. "The guy nobody is talking about right now is Victor Burley, and that’s because we had to do surgery on him. He’s out for the year, but this kid would have played—for sure,” Swinney said. “He’s a monster, as well. He’s a load and has a great future ahead of him.” Before Clemson *Earned 5A Defensive Player of the Year honors in Georgia … preseason Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 selection … helped Warner Robins to state championships in his sophomore and junior seasons and a state championship berth as a senior … played 47 career games at Warner Robins, producing 188 tackles and 55 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks for -111 yards … recorded an incredible 138 quarterback hurries … as a senior, helped coach Marquis Westbrook’s team to a 10-5 record, rebounding from a 1-4 start to earn a state championship appearance … had three tackles for loss against both Houston County and Jenkins … had season-high eight tackles in win over Cartersville … credited with eight quarterback hurries in two different games … finished 2022 with 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, and also saw some time at tight end, adding three catches for 52 yards and two scores … as a junior in 2021, had 54 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss with five sacks … had career-best 53 quarterback hurries for the season … recorded 13 hurries vs. Jones County … helped team to 12-1 record and a state title … posted four tackles for loss and seven tackles in win over Creekside … had career-high 59 tackles in 13 games in 2020 … posted 22 tackles for loss with 11 sacks and added 46 hurries … recorded 10 sacks in first six games of the year … posted three tackles for loss in five of the first six games … notched four tackles for loss vs. Lee County … second-team all-state according to MaxPreps as a sophomore in 2020 as he helped his team to a 13-1 record and a state title … invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … was a consensus top-80 national player from the nation’s largest recruiting services … listed as the No. 18 overall player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best defensive tackle and second-best player in Georgia … ranked 39th in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023 … five-star recruit according to PrepStar, which ranked him as the No. 41 overall player in the nation … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 69 player … ESPN.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 76 overall player … ranked as the No. 120 player in the nation by On3.

