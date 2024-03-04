Practice Insider: Freshman continues to impress as Tigers move into the sun

CLEMSON – The sunshine makes all the difference. The Clemson football team moved outdoors on Monday, escaping the storms, heavy rain, and cooler temperatures that marked the start of spring practice last week. With blue skies and temperatures in the low 70s, it was the perfect day for football. We have a few news and notes to pass along from an abbreviated viewing session. *Tyler Davis was on hand, and he stood with head coach Dabo Swinney during the early part of the session. *While we're 180 days from the Clemson-Georgia kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the keyword was urgency around the practice fields. From the O-line going from one drill to another to the attention to detail on kickoff coverage practices, the Tigers aren't looking to waste a minute of the 2024 season prep. *It's notable just because it's a unique setup, but it's interesting to watch Paul Tyson, a student coach this year, still throwing with all the QBs in drills in an omni-shade hat and T-shirt. In case you missed it, Tyson is set to go into coaching, but he is currently available as a fourth QB if the situation calls for it this season. *It’s early, but Phil Mafah obviously took the first snaps at running back. I am not sure if he’s slimmer than at the end of last season, but he looks that way. He is still a big back, but he looked not only slimmer but a little quicker today. Following him were Keith Adams, Jarvis Green, Peyton Streko, David Eziomume, and Wise Segars. I didn’t see Jay Haynes, but heard he is battling a minor injury. *Quarterback Trent Pearman was back. Every time I see him, his throws are on point, and it’s obvious he understands the offense and who is supposed to be where. *Three days of watching, and freshman receiver Bryant Wesco has done something to make me take notice all three days. First off, he glides when he runs. It doesn’t look like he’s running all that fast, and then he’s past somebody. He is one of the most polished freshmen I’ve seen. A natural, if you will. Today, it was a pretty grab over his shoulder as he extended and never really broke stride. *I wanted to spend more of my time watching the defensive linemen. We have interviews with Caden Story, AJ Hoffler, and Cade Denhoff coming later and you can hear from them. But Story has times where he looks like a natural at defensive end, and times where you can tell things are new. I like how violent he is with his hands – a carryover from playing defensive tackle – and he has a quick first step for a man his size. (Keep in mind, there is only so much we can glean from sled work and bag work). Hoffler is another interesting guy. Sometimes, we forget about the guys who don’t play a lot or redshirt. I knew Hoffler was quick, and what he does well is rush the passer with his speed and quickness. What he needed to develop was the ability to play with strength and turn into more than a pass-rusher. It’s early, and we haven’t seen anyone in pads, but from the glimpses I’ve seen, he has put in a ton of work. He will provide valuable snaps at end. *The tight ends set up shop in a small space outside, with the ball machine hurling passes (fast, I might add), at the players, who were on one knee and against a wall about ten feet away. Former tight ends coach Danny Pearman walked by and smiled, said, “You have to catch the fastball if you want to play around here. If you can’t catch the fastball, you don’t have a job.” Jake Briningstool simply laughed and never missed a beat. *More to come after interviews.

