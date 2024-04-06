Orange tops White 27-12 in Clemson Spring Game

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Team Orange’s defense used 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a pick-six en route to a 27-12 win over the White Team in Clemson’s annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Defensive tackle Stephiylan Green racked up four sacks, and five others added a sack apiece, while Jamal Anderson added an interception for a touchdown. The game attracted an estimated crowd of 47,000 people, the sixth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson Spring Game. Head coaches for the contest were Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley (Orange) and Defensive Coordinator Wes Goodwin (White). Former Clemson cornerback Garry Peters served as honorary head coach for the Orange team, while former Clemson defensive tackle D.J. Reader served in the same capacity for the White squad. Freshman quarterback Trent Pearman appeared for both teams, going 10-13 for 113 yards and a touchdown for Orange, and going 3-5 for 21 yards and a 49-yard rushing touchdown for White. Cade Klubnik hit 13 of his 26 passing attempts for 158 yards. Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown led Team White with a game-high eight tackles each. The White team got on the board first as midyear enrollee kicker Nolan Hauser hit a 29-yard field goal after freshman Tavoy Feagin picked off Klubnik and returned it 44 yards to the Orange 30-yard line. Trent Pearman came in at quarterback for Orange, leading the unit 57 yards on five plays for a touchdown, hitting fellow freshman Bryant Wesco Jr. over the shoulder in the left side of the end zone for a nine-yard score. On the ensuing possession, Anderson nabbed an interception and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown, giving Orange a 14-3 advantage. Hauser struck again from 48 yards to cap a 44-yard scoring drive early in the second quarter. Klubnik then went 7-for-9 to lead Orange on a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard run from Peyton Streko to make the score 21-6. On the ensuing drive, Pearman went 49 yards on the ground for a White touchdown with 3:45 to play in the quarter. They were unable to convert on a two-point try, and the teams went into the abbreviated halftime with Orange holding a 21-12 advantage. Robert Gunn III opened the scoring in the second half for Orange, drilling a 36-yarder to cap a 10-play, 56-yard drive led by Pearman. White team appeared poised to score again late in the third quarter, but defensive end Jahiem Lawson made a leaping interception in coverage at the two yard-line. The final points of the game came on a 28-yard field goal by Quinn Castner with 1:29 remaining, pulling the final score to 27-12 in favor of the Orange squad. The contest completed Clemson’s 15-session spring practice window as the Tigers prepare for their marquee season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 31. Season ticket requests for the 2024 season remain open. Fans wishing to learn more and be part of Clemson’s renowned gameday experiences at Death Valley are encouraged to visit ClemsonTigers.com/FootballTickets.