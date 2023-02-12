Opportunity there for Clemson's freshman receivers to stand out early

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson’s receiver production hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty numbers set by current Tiger NFL standouts lately, but that means there is opportunity for young players to step in.

Around some inconsistency at quarterback, true freshman and 4-star prospect Antonio Williams, a late instate offer in the 2022 class, led Clemson in catches (56) and receiving yards (604) and ranked second to Beaux Collins among receivers in touchdowns last season (4; Collins had five in just 10 games around injuries).

Receivers coach Tyler Grisham will get an early look at another instant-impact candidate this spring with Rockwall, Texas 4-star midyear enrollee Noble Johnson.

The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound target ranked as high as the No. 217 overall prospect by Rivals and logged 101 catches for 1,739 yards with 14 touchdowns over 26 prep games. He also tallied 510 return yards at a 23.2-yard average.

“We were looking for a big-framed guy that could run and was physical. I watched a lot of tape and I went out to Rockwall and got to see him live and move around,” Grisham said recently. “I came back and told our staff that we have to get him to campus. And he showed up without an offer and performed in camp and really impressed Coach Swinney and myself and others and put on a show. He is a big-bodied guy that can really run but what is probably the most impressive thing about him is that he can really sink his hips. He is a big guy that can get in and get out of breaks. He comes from a great program and has a great trainer. He is a polished guy. Good hands.

“He is a committed guy. And this whole class, they are tough. He is a willing blocker out on the perimeter and takes pride in that. He is my lone scholarship guy here now, and he is grinding with the guys and already doing a fantastic job on and off the field as well.”

Arriving this summer are 4-star athlete Ronan Hanafin and instate 3-star prospects Tyler Brown and Misun Kelley.

“I loved his tape and when I got on the phone with him and his family I was really blown away,” Grisham said of Hanafin, who ranked as high as the No. 218 player overall and the No. 5 prospect out of Massachusetts. “They are a Clemson family. He is one of five boys and his father is one of 11 children. His dad is the captain of the SWAT team in Boston. Going back to toughness, there ya go, right? They came to campus without an offer and we offered him on the spot almost. I had known him from afar for a while but when he came and spent time with us we were really amazed by his character and his personality. On the field, he is another taller guy - good frame, trim, he's like 205 but looks like he could carry 220-something.

“Multi-sport athlete that can really run. Great at lacrosse. He played hockey. It came down to us and Notre Dame, and that Irish-Catholic family chose the Tigers. They really believe in Coach Swinney, and they believe in our program and what we stand for. And he saw an opportunity as well - he saw an opportunity to come in and help us on the field and go and compete and make plays and we really believe he will do that for us.”

Brown finished his Greenville prep career with 148 catches for 2,501 yards and 32 scores, while the two-way DW Daniel standout Kelley posted 91 catches for 1,332 yards and 16 scores, as well as eight interceptions and four pass breakups.

“With Tyler, he is a guy that we watched quite a bit and he put on a show this year for Greenville,” Grisham said. “Everybody stood on the table and said, 'you have to get this guy.' Talk about speed - he is a track guy and he's going for a sub 10.7 100. He can run. And he has wiggle and change of direction. He's not just a track guy. He can play ball. That is going to be a great addition to the room.

“And Tink (Kelley), an athlete. He plays offense and defense and special teams. He will train at wideout and we will teach him the entire plan, and then he will also train at some corner because he can do it. He is a dog. He is a trainer and he always loves to work out. He is a grinder and he will help us as well.”

Grisham is impressed with what he's seen from the '23 class on campus already.

“We have a phenomenal class. A large class, as everyone is aware,” Grisham said. “It's the largest mid-year class we've ever had, which is phenomenal to get them on campus and have them get with the guys. And from everything we are hearing, this is probably the closest-knit group of mid-years we have had. Everyone is really impressed with them. They are professional. They are already leaders. And so we are pumped about this class - offense, defense, special teams, we are going to be special and they are going to help us continue to improve and excel and get back to where we want to be. So we are excited.”