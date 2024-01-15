CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
It’s time to exhale and get on with the business of preparing for the 2024 football season.

Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Jan 15 07:00

It’s time to exhale and get on with the business of preparing for the 2024 football season.

I wrote late last week that everyone knew the day would come when Nick Saban would call it quits, and that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney would be a prime candidate. There were some anxious moments toward the end of the week, but Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer away from Washington, and Clemson fans, as well as Athletic Director Graham Neff, could breathe easy.

How close was it? I get the feeling that Alabama called and wanted to gauge Swinney’s interest. If he had said he was interested, would Alabama have offered? I don’t know that we will ever know, but I’ve been told there was an anxious 48 hours around Clemson as Swinney talked it over with his family and eventually Neff.

Everyone went into those final hours knowing this wasn’t a money grab on Swinney’s part – he wants any extra funds to go to his assistant coaches – and there would be no raise forthcoming. This came down to one thing – do you want the Alabama job, or do you want to stay in Clemson?

And then it came down to one final question – are you happy in Clemson? The answer was yes, and Swinney told Alabama there was no interest on his side. Not now.

Swinney held a team meeting to tell his team that he was here to stay, saying, “I’ve always been an Alabama boy, but now I am a Clemson man.” He made sure that Nick Eason, arguably his best recruiter, will have a big enough title to earn a nice raise (a well-deserved raise). The weekend, from a football perspective, ended with the football banquet Saturday.

I was told that there was a little something different about the banquet. They are all special in their own way as seniors gather with their teammates and coaches a final time, awards are dispensed, and everyone puts a bow on the season.

So what was different? “This one just feels like they are building something special,” is what I was told. Not a lot to grab onto, but it’s the first time in a few years I’ve heard something like that.

And, once the news started to leak out about Swinney staying in Clemson, I talked to someone who said, “Maybe this what everybody needed. A reset. It’s been a tough few years for everybody. The injuries. The losses that people aren’t used to. There are a lot of perceptions out there – right or wrong they are there – about whether Dabo has the chip on his shoulder he used to have. Whether he has that fire. And there is the perception that there is a segment of Clemson fans who don’t appreciate everything that’s happened around there the last decade. It goes both ways. Maybe everyone needed this kind of reset.”

I walked into the gymnastics event Friday night, and it wasn’t long before in came Swinney, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, and recruiting coordinators Jordan Sorrells and Ty Clements. The coaches were hosting two wide receiver prospects – preferred walk-ons – but I glanced over and watched for a few moments.

And I realized that Swinney genuinely looked happy. For the first time in a long time, he looked at peace. He ate popcorn and laughed and joked with his wife, his recruits and coaches.

Considering everything that has happened – Swinney saying he heard the segment of the fan base that didn’t agree with his use of the portal, his hiring policies, and pretty much everything he does. Then there was the Tyler from Spartanburg call. It all seemed like things were starting to sour.

Then Alabama called, and everyone had to take a step back and ask, “Are you happy?” For Swinney, the answer was yes.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Tigers drop out of AP Poll
Tigers drop out of AP Poll
Former Clemson WR confident he will return "stronger, faster and better" from injury
Former Clemson WR confident he will return "stronger, faster and better" from injury
247Sports' early projected expanded Playoff, select bowls for 2024
247Sports' early projected expanded Playoff, select bowls for 2024
247Sports ranks Clemson-Georgia opener as one of most anticipated 2024 matchups
247Sports ranks Clemson-Georgia opener as one of most anticipated 2024 matchups
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 49) Author
spacer TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 HowardsBoy®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Erikrez
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Orange007
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 AC Leo
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 TigerNick76®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Just_Sayin
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 rudetiger
spacer Not a good fit for Bama according to their AD
 blibnio766
spacer There's another old saying which is more applicable to our circumstance.
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: There's another old saying which is more applicable to our circumstance.
 tigerrag86
spacer Radio Shack***
 andylayne®
spacer i ain't never seen a man from Alabama coach The Tide to a Championship***
 NIKE®
spacer Re: i ain't never seen a man from Alabama coach The Tide to a Championship***
 DWTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 kctigs81®
spacer The part of the article where he says Swinney looked happy for the first time in
 76er®
spacer I think his sons growing up here and ALL going to Clemson is a big factor too
 CTiger423®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 dhg
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 dhg
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 dhg
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Calhoun2
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 clemvol
spacer Dabo
 STERLING®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 tigered1®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Teletiger73
spacer It's a shame that Dabo isn't the type of guy to tell...
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 endorfiend
spacer It sounds like this situation caused Dabo to reflect
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: It sounds like this situation caused Dabo to reflect
 Pig®
spacer NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND
 ChestyPuller0311®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 diveparis
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 J Clarke®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 7Tiger7®
spacer Over for Now
 andylayne®
spacer Re: Over for Now
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Gumby
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 Bring That Energy
spacer Re: TNET: Now that the Alabama saga is over, everyone can move forward
 agent k
Read all 49 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts