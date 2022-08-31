Not too old to dance, KJ Henry plans to dance his tail off after victories in 2022

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – KJ Henry remembers what it felt like to lose to Georgia last season. He watched the fans at NC State and Pitt storm the field after those programs beat the conference’s premiere program, and it stung. This year, Henry is ready to dance his tail off.

The graduate senior defensive end enters 2022 having registered 88 career tackles (19.0 for loss), 10.0 sacks, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 1,112 snaps over 44 career games (10 starts).

In 2021, Henry put together a career year with a strong finish, ending credited with 28 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 339 snaps over 13 games (four starts).

But he feels like his career year was marred with the losses that no one around the Clemson is used to, and he out to rectify that this season. He wants Clemson to get back to being Clemson.

“It's been about doing what we've always done. And Coach (Dabo) Swinney will allude to the fact that we just have to get back to who we are,” Henry said Wednesday. “Best is the standard, All In, all those things. We hear them so many times that I think the problem last year is it could just be in one ear and out the other. With this team, it's like, what does that really mean? Right? Does that mean if we're going to be the best that we can possibly be, then first, it starts with self, right? If I'm going to show up every day, it's holding everybody accountable. And not only holding everybody accountable but holding myself accountable to what we see as the standard.

“And I think with that mindset, it came as well in games. I think the fans could feel it, too. As far as we're just used to winning, right? We had lost appreciation for what it takes to win, and we're excited to get back to that. There's not going to be one game that we have this year where not only that we just expect to win, but it's just going to be a rollover game. We're going to really show the respect that we have for each opponent and really just plan to dominate, and I think that's what it's going to be.”

Swinney’s manta has long been, “We win, we dance” after victories, but Henry got to a point where he felt a little too old to celebrate in such a fashion. After watching opposing ACC fans rush the field last season, Henry is ready to dance. In a big way.

“I know for myself it could be something as small as when we win games, coach says, we win, we dance,” Henry said. “I felt like I got too old to just dance. But I promise you, every win we get this year, I'm dancing my tail off because I am reminded of how hard it is to win and how much work we put in to win. And I'm going to appreciate every moment we get.”

Henry’s first chance to dance is next Monday when the Tigers take on Georgia Tech in the season opener in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Henry enjoys getting the chance to play in those types of venues.

“They are so much fun. For the majority of teams, this is the only time you get to play in an NFL stadium for a lot of us players,” he said. “Any time you get that opportunity you have to take it for what it is and really just enjoy every moment of it. I know I am very excited. This is a new stadium and I am very excited to play in this one and this environment. I wish we could bring the whole team. But anytime you get to step out of your natural environment and experience new things, it's always awesome.”