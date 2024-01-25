Newest WR commit Clark Sanderson sees a path to playing time

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s newest wide receiver commit is hopeful that he can earn playing time right away, using his speed as a kick returner and as a weapon at slot receiver. Clark Sanderson is a 2024 wide receiver prospect out of Mountain Brook (AL) who committed to Clemson a week ago. Sanderson visited Clemson two weeks ago, and he’s the Tigers’ second preferred walk-on commitment of the new year, joining Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy wide receiver Parker Fulghum, who visited Clemson the same weekend. As a senior in 2023, Sanderson earned All-South Metro honors after recording 44 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Sanderson first appeared on Clemson’s radar after a summer visit to Dabo Swinney’s high school camp. “It was either my senior year camp or my junior year. I can't really remember. It was one of those two,” Sanderson said. “It was like at the very end, I went to their camp, and they told me they were interested in me walking on as a preferred walk-on. “They started getting more in touch this year. It was always in the back of my head. I got some other offers, but I didn't really consider them. I had Samford offer me, but I was not interested. I was more interested in Clemson, coming to Clemson. I would have taken this offer over anything else.” His high school sits just outside Birmingham, a hotbed for football talent, and he says he feels like he was a little overlooked. However, Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham stayed in touch, and Sanderson made his way to campus a few weeks ago for a tour, and a glimpse at the Tigers’ inaugural gymnastics meet. “It just showed me how nice and amazing the campus is and all the nice things that Clemson players get,” he said. “It was just cool to see all of that. And the gymnastics meet was actually cool because it was actually the first one I've ever been to. It was a really good experience.” Sanderson said the message from the coaches was simple. “Coach Swinney told me if I put in the work, he could see me playing,” Sanderson said. “He said they would try and put me as a returner and a slot receiver. He just told me if I put the work in, like necessary work, he could see me playing.”

