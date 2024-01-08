Monday notebook: Clemson commits receives honor, signees move in

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson commits continued to shine this past weekend, while others arrived on campus Sunday. Welcome to January. Class of 2024 wide receiver commit TJ Moore was the star of Saturday’s All-American Bowl, and 2025 running back commit Gideon Davidson was honored at Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Davidson will represent the Washington Commanders and Liberty Christian Academy at the Nike/NFL event the day before the Super Bowl. He is one of 32 high school football players picked for The Next Ones event. This honor came with Davidson being recognized as the Washington representative and one of just 32 high school players to receive the honor. Davidson committed to Clemson back in June after a visit to head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp. Davidson had 211 carries for 2716 yards (12.9 per carry) with an astounding 43 touchdowns this past season. He broke the 100-yard mark in 12 of his 14 games. 2025 Clemson QB pledge Blake Hebert was also picked for the event as the New England Patriots' rep with a ceremony in Foxborough on Sunday. Gideon will be representing the Washington Commanders & LCA FB at the Nike/NFL event the day before the Super Bowl. He is one of 32 high school football players picked for The Next Ones event. @LCABulldogsFB @clemson_bias @ClemsonInsider @ClemsonFB @MaxPreps @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/EHGcDBQzKh — Love God. Like sport (@brian_davidson8) January 8, 2024 *Swinney is rightfully excited about the 2024 recruiting class, and while Moore won’t be on campus until the summer, 15 of the 22 signees moved into Lightsey Bridge Sunday afternoon. That includes linebacker Sammy Brown, cornerback Tavoy Feagin, cornerback Corian Gipson, running back David Eziomume, wide receiver Bryant Wesco, safety Ricardo Jones, safety Noah Dixon, kicker Nolan Hauser, offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell, defensive tackle Champ Thompson, offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon, offensive lineman Mason Wade, offensive lineman Watson Young, defensive end Adam Kissayi, and safety Joe Wilkinson. *Turning our attention to basketball, we sometimes get ahead of ourselves by characterizing games as “big games” early in the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. But Wednesday’s contest at Virginia Tech feels like a big game, at least to me. The Tigers had suffered one loss (to Memphis) as conference play began to heat up and promptly suffered a defensive letdown at Miami (the Canes shot 21-of-28 from the floor in the second half) and then an offensive implosion Saturday at home to North Carolina (failed to score in the last 5:02 of the contest, and the Tigers were a woeful 1-of-18 from 3-point range). The Hokies lost 77-74 at Florida State to fall to 1-2 in conference play, and neither team wants to begin 1-3. The Hokes beat a bad Louisville team to begin conference play but have, like the Tigers, dropped the last two. The teams have a common opponent in South Carolina – the Hokies lost 79-77 while the Tigers rallied for the win. It wasn’t all bad against the Tar Heels – Ian Schieffelin had 16 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and a steal. Schieffelin is second only to UNC’s Armando Bacot in rebounding in the ACC, averaging 9.9 per game. “Just really proud of him. He didn’t play quite as well against Miami, but today, he stepped up and was huge,” head coach Brad Brownell said before adding that Schieffelin is quickly becoming a fan favorite. “I told our team the other night before the game that guys, you all think PJ, you’re the favorite. Joe, you’re the favorite because you make shots from 35 feet,” Brownell said. “This that and the other. Guys, it’s Ian Schieffelin. When I walk around town, the first guy people mention to me is Ian Schieffelin. It’s because some of us all look at Ian and like ‘How does this guy do that? Maybe I can do that.’ His heart is so big. His will to get balls and how accepting he is of what he’s trying to do. You just love coaching guys like that.”

