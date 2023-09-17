BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
Hopes are raising after the weekend going into a crucial ACC clash with No. 4/3 Florida State.

Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
by - Contributor - 2023 Sep 17 16:06

In the movie Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman’s character warns that “hope is a dangerous thing.” This weekend, Clemson’s dominant first half, coupled with Florida State’s near loss at Boston College, gave Tiger fans a lot of hope.

The Seminoles allowed 400 yards to Eagles QB Thomas Castellanos and wouldn’t have won without 18 Boston College penalties. Meanwhile, down in Clemson, QB Cade Klubnik had a sharp first half to guide Clemson to a 34-0 halftime lead. Sure, they got sloppy in the second half, but it was already too late. We’ve now seen how good Clemson can be.

After a pick-six gave the Tigers an early lead, Clemson scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to effectively end the game. Klubnik was accurate and made good decisions throughout the half.

WR Beaux Collins failed to build on his big 137-yard week two performance – he had just 10 yards and a drop – and Cole Turner exited with what we later found out was a season-ending injury (torn abductor muscles). Additionally, Antonio Williams missed some time (but returned) after getting shaken up early. Fortunately, other wide receivers stepped up. Adam Randall had his best game as a Tiger with two receptions for 51 yards. Likewise, Tyler Brown had three receptions for 49 yards and two TDs. He also had a 44-yard punt return. Florida State will likely put their cornerbacks on islands and bet on them beating Clemson’s wide receivers. Players like Randall and Brown must win key matchups next Saturday.

Immediately after Randall’s big 28-yard reception, Clemson hurried to the line and handed the ball off to Phil Mafah. It caught the Owls off-guard, and he scored on a 19-yard run. It was a perfect use of tempo. Mafah had 42 yards on just five carries (8.4 YPC). Shipley had just 38 yards on ten carries and was seen being demonstrative at the sideline after getting stuffed on a goal-line opportunity. Hopefully, that’s just a heat-of-the-moment deal, but you’d like to see Shipley channel his intensity better as a third-year veteran.

Clemson’s defense was dominant, only letting up once backups entered the game. Mascoll started at defensive end opposite Xavier Thomas and had a TFL and a rock-solid 75.9 PFF grade in what was one of his better games as a Tiger. He seems unlikely to have the Kevin Dodd/KJ Henry-type breakout season that many predicted, but the Tigers still need him to be serviceable like he was in this contest. Freshman DE TJ Parker continued his torrid start with his first career sack and 1.5 TFLs.

Andrew Mukuba was out with an injury which allowed freshman Khalil Barnes to start at nickelback. He ended his day with six tackles, two TFLs, and two pass defenses. If the ball hadn’t bounced out of bounds, he would have also had a forced fumble and recovery. He’s positioning himself to be a full-time starter as a sophomore in 2024.

For all the positives, special teams continue to be an issue. Brown had a great punt return but also lost a fumble on another. Robert Gunn III missed a chip shot field goal and an extra point. He is just 1-3 on field goals so far this season. With Liam Boyd transferring to UNC before the year, there may not be many alternatives at this point. It’ll be interesting to see what Coach Swinney does to solve or work around the problem. Up next is the season-defining game against Florida State, and it very well could come down to a kick.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Ryan Kantor: Email | Comment
WATCH: Wes Goodwin on Clemson defense progress, talks FSU offense
WATCH: Wes Goodwin on Clemson defense progress, talks FSU offense
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Syracuse
Game time, TV announced for Clemson-Syracuse
Tyler Brown named ACC Rookie of the Week
Tyler Brown named ACC Rookie of the Week
Will Shipley signs NIL deal with Chipotle, restaurant renamed 'Shipotle'
Will Shipley signs NIL deal with Chipotle, restaurant renamed 'Shipotle'
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 dhg
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer The Underclassmen don't need HOPE. The Upperclassmen Do
 NIKE
spacer Re: The Underclassmen don't need HOPE. The Upperclassmen Do
 HannahMontana
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 9 Lives
spacer In context, Hope is a dangerous thing refers to the fates
 Ucel74
spacer Re: In context, Hope is a dangerous thing refers to the fates
 Ryan_Kantor®
spacer Beating FAU does not show how good we can be. This
 kbtiger®
spacer One of my all time favorite movies.***
 colberttiger®
spacer Re: One of my all time favorite movies.***
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Yes we should be scared of a team that we beat 7 years in a row***
 tigersrule79
spacer Re: Yes we should be scared of a team that we beat 7 years in a row***
 gotigrz
spacer Re: Yes we should be scared of a team that we beat 7 years in a row***
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 9 Lives
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 ComeonMan
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 christiegofor
spacer Re: TNET: Amen
 86Orange®
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 Dustyg
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 christiegofor
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 endorfiend
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Hope is a dangerous thing as Clemson-FSU approaches
 Valley Boy
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week