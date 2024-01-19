Elite Junior Day coming into focus, coaches on the road to see recruits

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Next weekend’s Elite Junior Day is beginning to come into focus, while Clemson’s coaches have been out on the road checking in with recruits. The coaches will host the first Elite Junior Day of 2024 next weekend, and several big names have already said they are coming. Here is what I have so far: 4-star OL Jaylan Beckley of Addison (TX) Trinity Christian Academy

3-star CB Mark Manfred of Marietta (GA) Sprayberry

5-star DE Elijah Griffin of Savannah (GA) Christian Prep

4-star EDGE Ari Watford of Norfolk (VA) Maury

4-star EDGE Bryce Davis of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley

4-star OL Chauncey Gooden of Nashville (TN) Lipscomb Academy

4-star OT Brayden Jacobs of Buford (GA)

3-star OT Mal Waldrep of Phenix City (AL) Central

4-star DT Isaiah Campbell of Durham (NC) Southern

4-star S Jordan Young of Monroe (NC)

4-star LB Brett Clatterbaugh of Culpeper (VA) Eastern View

Davis, who camped at Clemson last summer, knows what he wants from the visit. “I was there last year, so I kind of know what I want to see,” Davis told TigerNet. “I just want to see how Clemson feels when we're walking around campus, get to view everything, get to talk about academics a little bit more. Last year I was a sophomore when I went, so this year I'll be a junior. So, it'll be more personable. So I get to talk more because 2025, we're up right now, so they'll have more to tell me, more about the school, more about why I should come. So I'm just excited to hear all of that.” Beckley said he is looking forward to the Elite Junior Day visit. “I think it'll be really good. I'm most excited for that because a lot of times during camp visits, those are really just business,” he said. “So it's hard for the coaches to be focused on much of anything else. They still did an amazing job while I was up there, making sure that I spent my time wisely, and that was appreciated. But I think it'll be a lot better for me and for them just for us both to be able to really have like a conversation with each other and spend some time with each other in kind of a more relaxed environment. I'm very excited about that.” He is also looking forward to spending time with head coach Dabo Swinney. “The biggest thing I'm looking forward to is just getting more personal time with Coach Swinney,” Beckley said. “That and getting more familiar with Coach Luke and just being able to meet him, face to face, put a face to a name in person. And probably one of the other biggest things is seeing the other recruits and other guys that they have there and seeing potential guys that I could be playing with. Just seeing kind of talking to them a little bit and getting a feel for them.” *Dabo Swinney and safeties coach Mickey Conn stopped by Monroe (NC) High School to check in on Jordan Young. Young will be on campus next weekend and was on campus back in September for the home game against the Seminoles. *Swinney and new offensive line coach Matt Luke stopped in to see 5-star OL David Sanders of Charlotte. Thanks Dabo Swinney @ClemsonFB for coming to cheer on the @PDSgirlsBBALL 7th grade team tonight! #Masterrecruiter #pdschargers pic.twitter.com/lqbZ6hj09v — PDS Girls BBall (@PDSgirlsBBALL) January 19, 2024 *Swinney dropped in on Bryce Davis at Grimsley on Thursday. *Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham stopped by Atlanta (GA) Westlake to check in on WR Travis Smith Jr. *Running backs coach CJ Spiller stopped by to see Carrollton (GA) Central 4-star running back Jonaz Walton, a 2026 prospect. Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida State and others have already offered. *Garrett Riley went back to his Texas roots and checked in on Beckley earlier this week. *Luke headed up to Massachusetts to see Hanover (MA) St. Sebastian's Country Day OL prospect Marky Walbridge. Walbridge, a 2026 recruit, has offers from Boston College, Michigan, Michigan St., Penn St., Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and others. *Conn, who recruits Georgia, on Wednesday stopped in to see Cedartown (GA) defensive back Tae Harris, who is committed to Georgia.

