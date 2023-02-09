Elite defensive tackle recaps Clemson visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Hevin Brown-Shuler is wanted by most of the premier programs in the country, and Clemson is still in the mix after a visit for Elite Junior Day.

Brown-Shuler is a 4-star defensive tackle prospect (6-4, 290) out of Atlanta (GA) Pace Academy who has offers from Georgia, Florida State, Clemson, Texas, Miami, Michigan, and Ohio State among others.

Brown-Shuler took in three Clemson games last season. He also Clemson for their junior day January 28th. That visit gave him a better look at the academic side of things.

“I really enjoyed the visit,” Brown-Shuler said. “I got to see thoroughly what the program was about by going to different classes and seeing the whole campus. I talked to professors and saw how they planned out each and every athlete and all the help that you get.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason are in regular contact with Brown-Shuler. He definitely gets the vibe from them about where he fits in their recruiting plans.

“They were saying I would be a really good fit for their program and how they do things there,” he said. “That was pretty much the message, and they were like I am one of the guys on the top of their board and really think I can fit their scheme and be successful here.”

Brown-Shuler also took in January junior days at Michigan and Georgia. He also has on his shortlist Penn State, Colorado, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia. He’ll take more visits in the weeks ahead before the next step in the process.

“Just trimming the list and talking to the coaches and see their exact plan that they have for me,” Shuler-Brown said. “It all comes to education. Education is first and foremost, even with the football, so you kind of want to go where you have the best of both worlds.”