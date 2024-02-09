Defensive line takes on a new look this spring

Clemson has seen its share of dominant defensive linemen make their way through the program over the last decade-plus, with names like Gaines Adams, DaQuan Bowers, Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Tyler Davis leading the way.

Davis fashioned a stellar career in Clemson, but he moves on, along with fellow defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and defensive ends Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas. Who will start next fall? It’s way too early to tell, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at those who will be here this spring.

Let’s start at defensive end – TJ Parker burst on the scene as a freshman last season and was credited with 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 457 snaps over 13 games (three starts). His 12.5 tackles for loss in 2023 broke Clemson's true freshman record (12.0 by Myles Murphy in 2020) and tied for the national lead among freshmen. It’s easy to guess he will start at one of the defensive end spots.

The other side? The easy guess is Cade Denhoff. Is it concerning that Denhoff didn’t push for more playing time last season? Maybe. He was credited with 15 tackles (one for loss) in 170 snaps over 13 games and contributed three tackles and a sack in the Gator Bowl.

The rest of the ends on the roster – at least on scholarship – are Jahiem Lawson, Zaire Patterson, AJ Hoffler and midyear enrollees Adam Kissayi and Darien Mayo. That entire group has combined for 128 career snaps. There is a wildcard, of sorts, in that Peter Woods can play defensive end if needed, and he’s taken a few snaps here and there during practice, but it doesn’t seem at this point as if that is the something the coaches want to pursue.

The news is a lot better at defensive tackle. Woods is a for sure starter, and while Payton Page and Tré Williams bring experience and talent to that spot, it was DeMonte Capehart who exploded at the end of last season, and he looks like an emerging star. His nine quarterback pressures were the second-most among the Tigers’ interior linemen.

But the name we heard all last fall – right up until he missed the season with an injury – was Vic Burley. Every time defensive tackles coach Nick Eason mentions Burley, his eyes light up, and the offensive linemen told us that Burley was almost unblockable at times during practice. He’s back, and he’s healthy. Add in Stephiylan Green, who also redshirted, and Caden Story, and the Tigers are seven-deep at the tackle spot. That doesn’t include freshmen Champ Thompson and Hevin Brown-Shuler.