Conn says Andrew Mukuba looks like different player, safeties set for better mindset

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Mickey Conn expects to see a better version of safety Andrew Mukuba this season. And a better version of the Tigers’ pass defense as a whole. The Clemson secondary struggled at times last season, dealt with injuries and inconsistency, and was forced into a youth movement as well. And, at times, it was ugly. The secondary surrendered big plays in key losses to South Carolina in the rivalry game and Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The unit played below the usual standards and finished 76th in passing defense and 46th in passing defense efficiency. Mukuba was the poster child for many of those struggles, but the Tigers' seventh-year safeties coach said Mukuba has shown something else lately. "He's been a different Andrew this spring. I think coupled with just a lot of injuries and things last year that went through and some setbacks,” Conn said. “He just didn't play well -- bottom line. I see a different look in his eye right now. I think this spring he has really taken a step forward with his leadership, his attitude, his mentality. He's got that eye back." Mukuba was far from being the only culprit, and Conn said the coaches identified several issues they wanted to correct. “I think being disciplined with your eyes, getting your eyes on the right thing. I think alignment has a lot to do with it and just belief,” Conn said. “This program is built on belief and these guys got to believe they're the best when they step out there on the field. "[Also] Being aggressive, not sitting back waiting to make a play, but having the mindset I'm going to make the play. That's our job as coaches. We got to get that mindset where it needs to be and that's what we're going to do." Safety RJ Mickens has grown two inches and now stands at 6-2, and after taking a major step forward last season, Conn is expecting even better things from the Texas native this season. "RJ Mickens is a playmaker, and he's got to be on the field somewhere. He can play strong safety. He can play free safety. He can play the nickel. He can play Will linebacker if we need him to. He can play the dime. He's just a really smart player,” Conn said. “He recognizes formations and he understands schemes really well. And of course, he's got a background with his dad being in the NFL (Ray Mickens) and he came from a great program out in Texas. So, he's been coached well. I'm excited about what he brings to the table." Conn said the competition for playing time has been fierce this spring. "They get to earn every second that they get to play. And I want the best players on the field and that's everything taken into account and competition brings out the best in people,” he said. “The good thing about my group is they all pull for each other. They all have a good attitude about it. "The best players go and play when they get their reps in practice, when they get their reps in one on ones, when they get asked questions in meetings, when they get to play in a game, whether it's on special teams or anything, everything counts. Everything matters and I think it's going to bring the best out of them and I'm so excited about that." He was asked if any of the players have earned a starting spot, and he said the coaches want to make the players earn their playing time. "I think everything's open until you play the game. You got to run somebody out there first. But we got to do better. We got to do better than we did last year,” Conn said. “So, if somebody steps up and takes their job this spring, then that's on them. If those guys keep their jobs this spring, then that's on them. It's up to those kids. And what I've seen this spring so far they're fighting for those jobs. And we ain't letting nobody get comfortable. That's for sure. "We want them to earn it. Earn everything. We'll watch the film. We'll grade the film. We'll watch it together. We'll talk it together. There isn’t any bias about it. Best man plays."