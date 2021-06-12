Clemson's Elite Retreat is in full swing

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Dabo Swinney’s high school camp is in the books and now all eyes turn to the Elite Retreat.

COVID-19 restrictions didn’t allow for prospects to visit college campuses from mid-March of 2020 until June 1 this year. That wiped out the All In Cookout last July and all school-sponsored visits for games were canceled. That means the Elite Retreat – an event in which the coaches really want to hone in the top 2022 prospects still on the board and the current crop of 2022 commits.

The commits on campus are Austin (TX) Westlake 4-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, 4-star OL Collin Sadler of Greenville (SC), 4-star receiver Adam Randall out of Myrtle Beach (SC), and 4-star OL Blake Miller out of Strongsville (OH).

Added to the list of prospects Friday was Caden Curry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Greenwood (IN) Center Grove. Curry has offers from all of the top programs, including Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Southern Cal, and Wisconsin, along with a host of others.

Clemson is the first of three June stops for Curry, a player that many consider a lean to the Buckeyes. Curry will be at Clemson for the Elite Retreat this weekend, at Ohio State on June 22 and Alabama on June 26. All of these visits are unofficial visits and he will take his official visits in the fall.

As a junior Curry, registered 61 tackles including 21.5 stops for loss and eight sacks in helping his team win a state championship. He is the nation's No. 15 defensive lineman and No. 88 prospect overall per the 247Sports Composite and has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl.

Other attendees are 4-star running back Trevor Etienne (younger brother of Travis) out of Jennings (LA), 4-star defensive end DJ Wesolak of Boonville (MO), 4-star cornerback Toriano Pride out of St. Louis (MO) Lutheran Pride, 5-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw out of Greensboro (NC) Grimsley, 5-star running back Branson Robinson out of Madison (MS) Germantown, 4-star cornerback Jaedyn Lukus out of Mauldin (SC), and 4-star safety Keon Sabb out of Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, and 4-star safety Sherrod Covil out of Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith.

Will the Tigers be able to land a commit this weekend? Hard to tell at this point, but I wouldn't be shocked if one of the defensive players on hand pulled the proverbial trigger. And no, this isn't supposed to take the place of the All In Cookout, which is scheduled to be held in late July before the start of fall camp.