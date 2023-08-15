Clemson Fall Camp: What we've learned about the offense so far

What have we learned about the offense so far in fall camp? Camp is in full swing and ends when school starts next week. At that point, the Tigers will begin work on the opener against Duke and the season ahead. So what do we know, or think we know, through the first 11 days? The offense has a swagger to it, it holds its own against the defense, the offensive line is much improved, and more than one playmaker is starting to emerge at wide receiver. But let’s start at quarterback, where Cade Klubnik is the unquestioned starter. Klubnik is starting to feel more comfortable in the offense, and with that, his confidence grows each day. One observer told me after the first scrimmage that he might need to get the ball out a hair quicker, but they also said they were nit-picking at things. I asked running back Phil Mafah Monday about Klubnik’s leadership abilities, and Mafah said Klubnik is very vocal and is taking charge of the offense. Between Klubnik and running back Will Shipley, there is no shortage of voices, something that has maybe been lacking the last few seasons. There really isn’t a lot to say about the running backs because the top four in the pecking order hasn’t changed – it’s Shipley, Mafah, Domonique Thomas, and Keith Adams, Jr. We’ve heard good things about freshmen Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes, but both didn’t arrive until the summer and are still getting acclimated to the speed of the game. I also asked Mafah if the offensive line (more on that in a minute) and the offense allows the running game to find a little more freedom, and the smile he flashed lit up the new media room where we were doing interviews.

Hopping over to the tight ends – we haven’t heard a whole lot about this group during fall camp, but that’s OK. I’ve been told that Jake Briningstool had a “top-shelf” touchdown catch during practice last week, and that he’s seen as the fourth receiver in this offense, whether he lines up as the H-back or tight end or in the slot. Sage Ennis and Josh Sapp are next in line, and they’ve done everything asked of them. But let me say this – freshmen Markus Dixon and Olsen Patt-Henry look the part. But they also arrived in the summer, like the two freshmen running backs, and they’ve been force-fed a lot in 11 days.

On to wide receiver, where Antonio Williams is bigger, stronger, and drawing rave reviews from the defense to this point. Someone asked me what kind of numbers Williams can put up in this offense and the truth is we just don’t know. Will opposing defenses try to double the slot guy and leave 1-on-1 coverage on the outside? Will they go zone? I had one defensive back tell me that if defenses run zone, they will get picked apart.

Williams had 56 receptions a year ago, but he was the only viable option for much of the season. Are 70 receptions too low? 80? But he will have a good year if he stays healthy. Beaux Collins and Adam Randall have also been impressive, but the name we keep hearing is freshman Tyler Brown. I asked safety Andrew Mukuba how fast he thinks Brown is, and he smiled and said, “Fast. Really, really fast.”

Now for the offensive line.

There is a former player, someone I really trust, who is connected to the program, and he understands the offensive line better than anyone I know. A few years ago, before Clemson played Georgia in Charlotte, he told me that the offensive line would have issues against the Bulldogs, and he was right. Last season, after watching, he told me that he thought the line was better but would need to stay healthy, or it would struggle.

This camp? He is all smiles and talks about the “potential” of the group and how it’s much, much better across the board. He also likes the depth and thinks the freshmen are impressive. This is the most I’ve gotten out of him since 2018, and it mirrors what I’ve seen during our brief viewing periods.

