Clemson defensive tackle 'family' is a versatile, talented group

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Perhaps one of Clemson’s most intriguing spots this season is the defensive tackle position. Typically, teams try to create depth, but for Clemson, it has something else to handle. With so many talented defensive tackles, they moved sophomore Peter Woods from defensive tackle to defensive end, as well as redshirt sophomore Caden Story. There is still a lot of young talent to develop at tackle, with redshirt fifth-year defensive tackle Tré Williams being one of the leaders who will help them in that process. “We’re (a) very versatile and talented group, and there’s not too many things we can’t do as a group,” Williams said. “It helps out because we compare it to a family atmosphere. If I don’t do my job, my brother is not going to be able to do his job. That’s my family. It has a sense of urgency to everything we’re doing. We feel like we’re fighting for somebody that’s like your blood, basically … Makes you want to play harder for them.” Coming out of high school, Williams was regarded as one of the top defensive tackles in the nation, with ESPN ranking him as No. 39 overall and the fourth-best defensive tackle. However, around injured stints, Williams has not gotten the playing time one might expect from someone with that resume. During his first four seasons, he has played 30 games, starting one game back in 2021. Last season, he played in five games, recording 0.5 tackles for loss. Even with the lack of playing time, Williams is a central part of this defensive tackle group as a veteran presence. As such, he is working on becoming a more vocal leader and passing down the lessons he learned from the players before him. “I got to be more of a leader. I have to be worried about more than just me,” Williams said. “I got to make sure the young guys fall in line to what the guys in front of me instilled in us and just kind of pay it forward to them because somebody did it for me. So, just being more of a vocal leader and leading by example.” One of the young, emerging talents in Clemson’s defensive tackle room is freshman Champ Thompson. Thompson was ranked as the No. 19 defensive tackle in his draft class by ESPN after recording 7.5 sacks in his senior year at Gainesville High School, the same school where former Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson went. He is a player that Williams has taken notice of with his desire to learn and be coachable. “He’s very coachable. He’s a dawg. He loves the work. He’s not afraid to ask questions. So, anything he doesn’t know, he’s going to ask you,” Williams said. “There’s nothing he’s afraid to ask. So, it’s very encouraging to see a young guy like that.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now