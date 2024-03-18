BREAKING

Clemson landed a 4-star defensive back out of the Peach State with Tae Harris on Monday.

by - Senior Writer - 2024 Mar 18 12:15

The commitment of Tae Harris caused head coach Dabo Swinney to interrupt his vacation with a happy splash in the pool.

Harris is a 4-star 2025 safety prospect out of Cedartown (GA) who currently ranks as the No. 11 safety in the country, and he announced a public commitment to Clemson Monday afternoon after making his intentions known to the coaching staff during a call Sunday.

Harris, a one-time Georgia commitment, recently visited for a spring practice and said he knew after the visit that Clemson was where he wanted to be.

“I knew after the visit. I had been thinking about it, and it just seemed like the right time,” Harris told TigerNet Monday morning. “We had a phone call Sunday with Coach (Mickey) Conn, Coach (Dabo) Swinney, Coach (Mike) Reed, Coach Wes (Goodwin) and Coach Jordan Sorrells. I told them I had known for a few days, and they were really excited.”

Especially the head coach.

“Coach Swinney, I think he is on vacation in the Bahamas, and when I told him, he jumped in the pool,” Harris said.

“They expressed to me how much they needed me and stuff like that,” Harris said. “They recruit players with great character, and they do things the right way. Coach Swinney graduates his players at 99 percent – like 400 out of 405 – and still want to win. You can play football but also get a great education and build around that.”

Harris said the message was the same one the coaches delivered during his visit.

“The visit went well. Coach Conn really expressed to me how much that he wanted me to play for him, that it would take me that day if he could, stuff like that,” Harris said after the visit. “So, I mean, that's what really stood out to me. I liked the way practice went. I liked the way they practiced with so much intensity. I liked the way they got after it on defense and stuff like that.”

Playing as a freshman is also attractive.

“They played the most freshmen in the country, so it really stood out to me,” he said. “They tell me I have the right credentials. The only thing that's going to separate me from other freshmen coming in is how much I learn on the field.”

He then said he had a message for Clemson fans.

“I am ready to come in and compete,” Harris said. “I am ready to get there and prove myself.”

Clemson's 11-man 2025 class ranks No. 3 in the 247Sports Team Composite.

