Bowl Practice Observations: Transfer portal QB watches Tigers practice

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – A cold rain didn’t stop the Tigers from another bowl practice, with an interesting visitor taking in the proceedings.

Temperatures hovered in the low 40’s and a steady rain beat down on the roof of the Poe Indoor Facility Wednesday afternoon, so Clemson stayed indoors as it prepares to take on Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on December 30th.

Media members were allowed a short viewing window – five periods – but there are a few nuggets we can pass along.

One significant visitor was on hand – portal quarterback Paul Tyson, the former Alabama and Arizona St. quarterback who entered the portal two weeks ago. He appeared in one game for the Sun Devils this season but didn’t register any passing stats. He would be a grad transfer to his next destination.

He appeared in five games for Alabama during the 2021 campaign and finished 10-of-16 passing for 150 yards. As a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Tyson was rated as high as a four-star prospect from Trussville (AL) Hewitt-Trussville. He was the nation's No. 9 pro-style quarterback.

Clemson has one incoming quarterback in this year’s recruiting class – Christopher Vizzina – and loses Hunter Johnson to graduation. Tyson, as a grad transfer, would play much the same role as Johnson played this past season – an experienced quarterback who would provide depth and leadership in a very young locker room.

He spent time chatting with Cole Stoudt and watching the quarterbacks.

*Tight end Davis Allen and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro were upgraded from yellow jerseys to green jerseys (no contact but full go in drills). Safety Andrew Mukuba, safety Tyler Venables, and Walker Parks were in green jerseys as well. Mukuba had a heavy wrap on his right ankle.

*More number changes? Now that players are either opting out or transferring out, players are grabbing up preferred numbers. Quarterback Trent Pearman was wearing No. 7, defensive tackle Caden Story (who is a big man) was wearing No. 20 (which came available when Nate Wiggins discarded that number to grab Fred Davis’ No. 2 jersey). Defensive end Jahiem Lawson was wearing No. 11.Of course, it's fun to watch but remember that it's bowl practice and players are wearing scout team numbers.

*Speaking of the defense – different players were moving around at the nickel spot, from Mukuba to Jalyn Phillips to Sherrod Covil.

*Let’s move to the receivers – Cole Turner had a breakout game in the ACC Championship win over the Tar Heels and he has tremendous upside. But he’s also played the game for just a few years, and it looks like Artavis Scott has taken Turner under his wing. Today he was working with Turner on using his hands to shake off defenders who are jamming him at the line of scrimmage and using his speed to gain separation. If you are going to learn how to do that, then Scott is a good one to have as a teacher.