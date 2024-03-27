Avieon Terrell says the Tigers are looking powerful this spring

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Avieon Terrell says Clemson looks powerful this spring. Terrell, the brother of former Clemson standout AJ Terrell, made a name for himself last season as a true freshman. He was credited with 18 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception in 375 snaps over 13 games (five starts). Terrell was one of six Clemson true freshmen to appear in all 13 games (Jamal Anderson, Khalil Barnes, Tyler Brown, Shelton Lewis and TJ Parker). With Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins off to give the professional ranks a try, Terrell has a chance to earn a starting role this season. He faced a small bump in the road recently with injuries. “It's been good. I missed a few days because of a concussion and an ankle injury, but this is a good team: we’ve been looking good. We look a little powerful out there, so it's been going good," Terrell said. "I worked through it, and it isn’t stopping me. I'm working through it.” Terrell said the defense hasn’t missed a beat, but the offense is holding its own. “Yeah, the defense is just pumped up. We got a lot of young guys back from last year so everybody is just competing out there,” Terrell said. “Everybody is giving their best, so it is a lot of physicality out there. Even with the offense, they punched us in the mouth. We punched them in the mouth. So there's been a lot of physicality out there. “They (offense) look good. The ball is getting thrown around and Cade (Klubnik) is getting the ball out there. Antonio (Williams) looks good. (Bryant) Wesco. All the receivers look good. Phil Mafah and the run game. Everybody looks good out there.” Wesco, the true freshman receiver out of Texas, has been especially impressive. But Terrell said the entire offense has been better this spring. “Speed, routes, everything,” Terrell said of Wesco. “He’s a good route runner; he's smooth. I like Wesco and even Jarvis Green, Keith Adams, all of those boys, they all look good. I feel like I'm guarding the best every day. That's good. With the competition and practice, and me guarding them every day, I'll be good week one. So, I like guarding Antonio and Wesco. “Cade just looks comfortable out there, and he’s letting it fly. So it's been looking good, and they are getting that ball out. It’s looked more explosive.”

