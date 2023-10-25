CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
Phillips spoke to the media Wednesday morning.

by - Senior Writer - 2023 Oct 25 12:58

CHARLOTTE, NC – ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke with the media at the ACC Basketball Tipoff in Charlotte Wednesday and touted the history, strength, and health of the league while also warning that the schools wanting to leave the conference are chasing the dollar and not value.

It’s been no secret that Clemson, Florida St., and UNC are aligned in looking elsewhere for a new home. Why? Media rights contracts have the ACC far behind conferences like the Big Ten and SEC in revenue, and in today’s world of college athletics, that puts a conference like the ACC at a competitive disadvantage.

Phillips tried to downplay many of those concerns during his remarks.

“I've never been more confident in the league than what we just went through over the last three or four months,” he said. “Let me articulate it a little bit further. First, we talked about having different distribution of revenue success initiatives that we made a public statement about in the spring, in May, after the board meeting. We have moved quickly on that and will distribute dollars differently for the first time. We listened to the membership on that.

“Listen, the expansion piece, as I indicated, academically, there's no one that can tell me or anyone else that those aren't three really good schools (Cal, Stanford, SMU) that fit the ACC. Athletically, two of them have led the Sears Director's Cup. One has dominated it, the other has been involved in it. Funnel more student-athletes from those two schools than any other, and also have had good history in a variety of other sports. They bring two new markets to us: San Francisco, the Bay Area, and Dallas Fort Worth.

We are a national conference. We've been a regional conference. Two years ago, would we have done this? Probably not, but times have changed, and you either get on the offensive or you don't.”

Phillips then said the league is in a good spot.

“Where is the health of the league? The league is healthy. The league is healthy,” he said. “At the end of the day, my job is to run the ACC and make sure it's healthy for the next 70 years as it has been the last 70 years. I cannot control individual feelings on campuses, but we have addressed head-on anything that our campuses have indicated. I feel great. I really do. I've never been more bullish. I can't say that I felt that way a year ago.”

Phillips then threw a shot at the schools wanting to leave.

“The narrative has run away about you have to make a certain amount of money to have success. You have to go chase the dollar,” he said. “I think it's about are we chasing, again, dollars, or are we chasing success? And that's what we're doing, we're chasing success with real student-athletes that are graduating at the highest level from enormously difficult institutions.

When this is all said and done, we'll have eight of the very best private institutions, ten of the very best public institutions. We'll be in great markets. That's where I think the league is, and that's kind of what we talked about during the meetings. It's not pollyanna-ish. It just isn't.”

However, the money driving college athletics today all centers around football, and Phillips was asked about adding three schools that don’t bring much from a football standpoint.

“I would just say this: Those two schools (Cal and Stanford) have had success in football in the past. David Shaw did an amazing job. They're going through a transition there,” he said. “Cal has had good football, as well, and SMU is really good. They may be at the G5 level, but you'll see them I think immediately perform well in our league.

“Again, you can look at a moment in time. I appreciate it very much and I understand that. But in totality, I feel really good about what they can do in the ACC, and so does the membership.”

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 54) Author
spacer TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 WhstigeR®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 VantheBengal
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 CU_CPA
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 JREwing®
spacer 10th in revenue? ### are you getting your info?..
 partsunknown
spacer Oh Brother
 Reckless96®
spacer The last gasp of a dying conference
 STERLING®
spacer Re: The last gasp of a dying conference
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer He's not wrong
 Clemgalalways®
spacer and Sears is dead and gone...***
 orangewave
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 tigerrag86
spacer That's right, beating ACC teams in football is too easy for us.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: That's right, beating ACC teams in football is too easy for us.
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: That's right, beating ACC teams in football is too easy for us.
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: That's right, beating ACC teams in football is too easy for us.
 partsunknown
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 1985Tyger
spacer Leaving the ACC would be chasing both as this league has neither.***
 PioneerG
spacer Interesting that he mentioned SEARS. That's the direction the ACC is headed.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: Interesting that he mentioned SEARS. That's the direction the ACC is headed.***
 paw5501
spacer It isnt. Hes completely out of touch.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 sparklecity_tiger
spacer That sounds like something a politician might say about inflation . . .
 mrmatt
spacer What would the ACC know about value?***
 tiger6
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 InletTiger15®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 TigerTutor
spacer Thats rich
 championsof81
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 ClemTig®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 Bashful Baron
spacer Why does anyone pretend that academics matter . . .
 mrmatt
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 grrowl
spacer Ok. Now I believe something's about to happen.***
 TruTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 Tickle_It
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 uproar84
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 junk yard tiger®
spacer so the announcement is coming soon??
 NIKE
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 McLovin
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 form252ss
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 TigerRag4416
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 Bashful Baron
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 a7xgates®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 RobbieK4pD
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 irmotig®
spacer What a great big freaking load
 Cobbox®
spacer I have two words...
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 trk1
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 irmotig®
spacer Be careful what you wish for
 dsgriff
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value***
 paw prince
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 Rockhead
spacer Translation: Schools are leaving, soon.
 bretfsu®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC Commissioner warns league members about chasing dollars and not value
 TigerFanClint
Read all 54 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
Top Clemson News of the Week