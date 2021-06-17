BREAKING

Breaking: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
by - Senior Writer - Thursday, June 17, 2021, 12:19 PM
Covil poses with a football last week at Clemson.
Covil poses with a football last week at Clemson.

Sherrod Covil made the trek to Clemson last week to try and find a reason to not go to Clemson. It turned out he couldn’t find a reason and he announced his commitment to the Tigers Thursday at the Rivals 5-star Challenge.

Covil is a 4-star 2022 safety out of Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith who has offers from Clemson, Miami, Penn St., Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio St., Oregon, Southern Cal, and a host of others. He has taken visits to Ohio St., Penn St., Virginia and Miami since June 1 and made the trip to Clemson last weekend for the Elite Retreat.

“It was actually really cool, and I ended up making some bonds with a few of them early,” Covil said of meeting the top Clemson targets on hand. “And a few of them told me that they were ready to commit and I should commit, too. I really just wanted to get down there to check it out or to basically find a reason not to go to Clemson, because that was always my dream school. So I just wanted to see what it was going to be like. And it was just even better than I expected.”

Covil said he already feels right at home on the Clemson campus.

“I also know some of the players down there. I know Malcolm Greene. I know Sheridan Jones,” Covil said. “So, yeah, that's some Virginia dudes, I know them. I actually talked to them and was getting together with them while I was there. So, that was cool, too. So, whenever I end up going there, I'll already have some people I know. So I am not just going to go in there like I don't know anybody.”

Covil said the best moment of the weekend belongs to head coach Dabo Swinney.

“The best moments for me while I was there was basically when coach Swinney was talking, because he can really motivate you,” he said. “He was kind of like inspirational and motivational. And one of the other best parts was his house, too, because I got to go to his house. We checked out the game room and the basketball court was crazy. And he likes to shoot and he will get out there and compete with you, that’s for sure.”

Safeties coach Mickey Conn also had a message for Covil.

“They told me the same things they’ve been telling me all along, which is a good sign,” Covil said. “They showed me how I fit in the defense, and the different roles I could play in the defense when I get there.”

What made him decide to go ahead and commit?

“What made me go ahead and commit is pretty much the whole retreat, the whole thing. Because I was telling you, I just wanted a reason not to commit, because it was already my dream since I was in eighth grade,” Covil said. “So, I was really just looking for a reason not to commit and they didn't give me no reason not to. So, I had to go ahead and pull that trigger. And how it happened was, after everything was over, said, and done on Saturday, after everybody had left, they had told me to stay back. And then I went in there and I talked to Coach Swinney and then we had a good conversation. And then that's just what happened. I knew, I had just knew. I just knew.”

Why is Clemson his dream school?

“When I was younger, I had already basically watched Clemson as I was growing up. And how they were always good,” he said. “And I was like, ‘I wanted to be there one day.’ I wanted to go win national championships and do stuff like that, just like they did. And then, the fact that I got to go there with a recruit when I was younger, when I was in eighth grade and he was in like 10th grade, and I got to see the campus and stuff and that was just amazing. So, and then I got a chance to go back and see how things had gotten better and all that, and I got to meet all the people. And the first time I went there, I didn't really get to meet the people. But I got to meet the people and everybody's great.

“Everybody's just genuine, nice, and then I just decided to pull the trigger.”

Covil is the first defensive pledge for Clemson's 2022 class, bringing it to six commits total and up 12 spots to 26th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. Clemson ranked third overall in average rating per commit going into the day.

Another 4-star defensive back who recently visited Clemson will announce his pledge on Friday in St. Louis (MO) cornerback Toriano Pride.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Clemson announces addition of two new sports
Clemson announces addition of two new sports
Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
Paul Finebaum picks Clemson as team to miss CFB playoff
Urban Meyer updates latest with Travis Etienne's RB/WR role
Urban Meyer updates latest with Travis Etienne's RB/WR role
Three Clemson signees feature again in latest MLB mock drafts
Three Clemson signees feature again in latest MLB mock drafts
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 87 Recruits (72 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 31) Author
spacer TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Our defense/secondary
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 Clemson Paw
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 jsebe10®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 Clemson Paw
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 Tigerman5000
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 Oculus
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 MoneyMakerMike
spacer Welcome to Tiger town.***
 colberttiger
spacer He's a good student also, great fit! Welcome to Clemson!!***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 Garnetisugly
spacer Welcome Home Sherrod!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 ColorofGrey
spacer Who downvotes this?
 ColorofGrey
spacer someone may have fat fingered it. Happens sometimes.***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Both of them now
 ColorofGrey
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 LemonTiger
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 Boat Drinks®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 BBBII®
spacer Re: TNET: 4-star safety Sherrod Covil commits to dream school Clemson to win championships
 u2mfl
spacer Welcome to Clemson young man!***
 tpaw79
spacer Welcome aboard! Look forward to watching you lay the smack down!
 lovingit®
Read all 31 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest