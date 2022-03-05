4-star Florida cornerback says Clemson offer is "a blessing"

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

The Clemson coaching staff handed out a bevy of offers during Saturday's Junior Day, and cornerback target Braeden Marshall was on the receiving end of one of them.

Marshall is a 4-star 2023 cornerback out of Lake Mary (FL) who also holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Pitt, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Per 247Sports, Marshall is the No. 333 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 31 cornerback in the country and the No. 65 player in the state of Florida.

He was on campus for the Tigers’ Junior Day.

“The visit was great. What probably stood out the most was the message from Coach (Dabo) Swinney. The way he really preaches about his players and them getting degrees and the way he focuses on their education more than anything,” Marshall said. “He cares for them as a man and not just as a player.”

Marshall was able to take in one of Clemson’s spring practices.

“I spent time watching Coach (Mike) Reed,” he said. “I like that he really teaches the players their techniques, and if they have any mistakes he really teaches them what they need to do and what they should've done so they can correct. It's good to see a coach like that who cares like that. That's a coach you want to be coached by.”

Reed, the Tigers’ cornerbacks coach, was the one that dispensed the offer.

“I was talking to Coach Reed and he was like, 'You're here!' He had been telling me he wanted me to visit and he just told me that he wanted to extend me an offer, which he did,” Marshall said. “To be honest, it's a blessing just knowing I have an opportunity to go to Clemson, especially because it's a program that has been winning for the past decade. They have a great coach and a coach who really cares about his players. It's a blessing, so I'm really thankful for it.”

The offer puts Clemson squarely in the mix.

“Clemson will be in my top schools. I will actually be dropping my top-ten on my birthday, which is May 10th,” Marshall said. “I plan on probably making a decision in the late summer.”

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback registered 28 tackles, 4 interceptions and 12 pass breakups en route to being named to the 8A All-State team as a junior.