Will Shipley named to watch list for nation's top running back

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that running back Will Shipley has been named to the 2023 watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top running back. Shipley has also been named to watch lists for the Maxwell (nation's top player), Paul Hornung (nation's most versatile player) and Wuerffel (community service). He is an All-American according to Athlon and Phil Steele and first-team All-ACC for running back, all-purpose and specialist. Former Clemson running back Chez Mellusi (Wisconsin) also made the Doak Walker list. The list features 2022 Doak Walker Award finalist Blake Corum who rushed for over 132 yards per game through Michigan’s first 11 contests before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss who was a semifinalist for the Award and led the SEC in rushing in 2022, Braelon Allen from Wisconsin, who has amassed 2,500 rushing yards over the past two seasons, and Raheim Sanders from Arkansas who rushed for 1,433 yards in 2022, are also featured among the list of preseason candidates. University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October. The complete list of candidates is below. Rasheen Ali (So), Marshall Braelon Allen (Jr.), Wisconsin Kaytron Allen (So.), Penn State LeQuint Allen (So.), Syracuse Emani Bailey (Jr.), TCU Sieh Bangura (So.), Ohio Jovantae Barnes (So.), Oklahoma Kevorian Barnes (So.), UTSA Trey Benson (Jr.), Florida State Tahj Brooks (Sr.), Texas Tech Antario Brown (Jr.), NIU Jermaine Brown Jr. (Sr.), UAB Noah Cain (Sr.), LSU Marcus Carroll (Sr.), Georgia State Blake Corum (Sr.), Michigan Marquis Crosby (So.), Louisiana Tech CJ Donaldson Jr. (So.), West Virginia Donovan Edwards (Jr.), Michigan Justice Ellison (Jr.), Wake Forest Davion Ervin-Poindexter (Jr.), WKU Audric Estime’ (Jr.), Notre Dame Samson Evans (Grad.), Eastern Michigan Pat Garwo (Grad.), Boston College Rodney Hammond Jr. (Jr.), Pitt Deion Hankins (Jr.), UTEP Rahjai Harris (Jr.), East Carolina RJ Harvey (Sr.), UCF Roman Hemby (So.), Maryland TreVeyon Henderson (Jr.), Ohio State Daniel Hishaw Jr. (So.), Kansas George Holani (Sr.), Boise State Bucky Irving (Jr.), Oregon Kaleb Johnson (So.), Iowa Kobe Johnson (Grad.), Colorado State Austin Jones (Sr.), USC Jawhar Jordan (Jr.), Louisville Quinshon Judkins (So.), Ole Miss Reggie Love III (Sr.), Illinois Jaylin Lucas (So.), Indiana Jo’Quavious Marks (Sr.), Mississippi State Damien Martinez (So.), Oregon State Tony Mathis Jr. (Jr.), Houston Alton McCaskill (So.), Colorado Josh McCray (So.), Illinois Chez Mellusi (Grad.), Wisconsin Devin Mockobee (So.), Purdue Devin Neal (Jr.), Kansas Nate Noel (Jr.), App State Jaydn Ott (So.), Cal Frank Peasant (Jr.), Middle Tennessee Richard Reese (So.), Baylor Aidan Robbins (Jr.), BYU Kairee Robinson (Grad.), San Jose State Raheim Sanders (Jr.), Arkansas Trey Sanders (Jr.), TCU Will Shipley (Jr.), Clemson Nicholas Singleton (So.), Penn State Cam Skattebo (Jr.), Arizona State Jabari Small (Sr.), Tennessee Dontae Smith (Sr.), Georgia Tech E.J. Smith (Sr.), Stanford Kavosiey Smoke (Grad), Colorado Carson Steele (Jr.), UCLA Bhayshul Tuten (Jr.), Virginia Tech Kimani Vidal (Jr.), Troy Treshaun Ward (Sr.), Kansas State Dre’lyn Washington (So.), Louisiana Nakia Watson (Sr.), Washington State La’Damian Webb (Sr.), South Alabama Noah Whittington (Jr.), Oregon Michael Wiley (Sr.), Arizona Sy’veon Wilkerson (So.), Colorado Josh Williams (Grad.), LSU Miyan Williams (Sr.), Ohio State Jaylen Wright (Jr.), Tennessee The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards. The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

