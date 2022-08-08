Where Clemson falls in ESPN's 'Position U' rankings

ESPN released a ranking of the top-5 schools at producing top-notch players by position on Monday.

Clemson makes the top-5 in the defensive line category at No. 5., in a group with Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Penn State.

"More recently, Clemson has been dominant on the recruiting front -- signing 27 blue chips since 2015 -- and has put its share of D-linemen into the league. The Tigers also return five defensive linemen in 2022 likely to be drafted, including Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas -- all potential first-rounders," said ESPN.

In the linebacker area, Clemson paces the ACC and ranks No. 8 overall with an arrow only pointing up.

"Clemson has signed eight blue-chip linebackers in the past four cycles, and with Trenton Simpson a potential All-America candidate, the Tigers could be a big riser in next year's rankings," ESPN's analysis read.

At wide receiver, Southern Cal is No. 1, while Florida State paced the ACC at No. 7.

ESPN tabbed Andrew Mukuba as one of the second-year stars for college football this season as well ($).

"The 6-foot, 185-pound Texan showed strong coverage skills, tying for the team lead in pass breakups and finishing fifth in tackles. Mukuba earned third-team All-ACC honors and will anchor the secondary under new coordinator Wes Goodwin this fall," said ESPN.