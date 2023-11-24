WATCH: Trevor Lawrence gets slime bath after winning Nickelodeon's NVP award

On Wednesday, Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Nickelodeon's NVP (Nickelodeon's Valuable Player).

To celebrate, Lawrence was given a surprise slime bath by his teammates for winning the award and given a Nickelodeon trophy.

"Thank you guys for the votes," Lawrence said. "All the kids out there, work hard, and maybe you can be a NVP one day."

Lawrence threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Tennessee Titans. He also rushed for 17 yards and on five carries.

Check out the fun video below: