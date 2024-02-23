CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson's first football podcast has TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Nick Eason to kick it off.
Clemson's first football podcast has TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Nick Eason to kick it off.

WATCH: TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Nick Eason on what makes Clemson special, hidden talents and more
by - 2024 Feb 23 12:15

Clemson's official football podcast, 2 Right Turns, debuted on Friday with TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Nick Eason to kick it off.

The trio takes you into the Clemson D-line room and talks all things life at Clemson, what brought them to campus and more backstory, hidden talents and more:

