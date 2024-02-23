|
WATCH: TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Nick Eason on what makes Clemson special, hidden talents and more
Clemson's official football podcast, 2 Right Turns, debuted on Friday with
TJ Parker,
Peter Woods and
Nick Eason to kick it off.
The trio takes you into the Clemson D-line room and talks all things life at Clemson, what brought them to campus and more backstory, hidden talents and more: "He's a Clemson kid."@CoachEason1 speaking facts 🗣https://t.co/HHbaFB9FAl pic.twitter.com/wAOsrcA4gl
The trio takes you into the Clemson D-line room and talks all things life at Clemson, what brought them to campus and more backstory, hidden talents and more:
"He's a Clemson kid."@CoachEason1 speaking facts 🗣https://t.co/HHbaFB9FAl pic.twitter.com/wAOsrcA4gl— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 23, 2024
