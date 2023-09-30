|
WATCH: Clemson vs. Syracuse highlights
2023 Sep 30 15:45- -
Check out highlights of Clemson's 31-14 road victory over Syracuse in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:
🗣 LET'S GOOO, LET'S GOOO@bcsznn is fired up after the W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7pCgThVPIN— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 30, 2023
Getting better every week.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 30, 2023
🐅 @TylerBrownn2 pic.twitter.com/fq7FBTSkMs
"The fam right there. All my family from New York. I love 'em to death, that's who I do it for."— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 30, 2023
🧡 @jalyn_phillips pic.twitter.com/wlyOyL1gl5
