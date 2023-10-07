CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Clemson celebrates in locker room after win over Wake Forest

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Oct 7 20:38

They win, they dance.

Clemson won narrowly 17-12 against a feisty Wake Forest squad on Saturday.

After the hard-fought win, the Tigers let off some steam and enjoyed the moment with their teammates in the locker room.

Check it out below:

