WATCH: Clemson celebrates in locker room after win over Wake Forest
2023 Oct 7 20:38- -
They win, they dance.
Clemson won narrowly 17-12 against a feisty Wake Forest squad on Saturday.
After the hard-fought win, the Tigers let off some steam and enjoyed the moment with their teammates in the locker room.
Check it out below:
We win, we dance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sniFRMP5tu— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 8, 2023
