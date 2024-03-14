|
WATCH: Clemson 2024 Pro Day interviews
2024 Mar 14 14:18- -
Clemson held their 2024 Pro Day in front of NFL coaches and scouts in the Poe indoor practice facility.
All 32 NFL teams were represented, including both the head coach, Mike Tomlin, and the general manager, Omar Khan, of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Check out the interviews after the workout session from various Tigers looking to hook on with a pro team:
Check out the interviews after the workout session from various Tigers looking to hook on with a pro team:
