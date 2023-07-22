|
WATCH: Meet Peter Woods, more Clemson freshman defenders
|2023 Jul 22, Sat 12:11-
The NIL collective
Dear Old Clemson hosted Clemson fans and media Saturday morning to meet the Clemson freshmen.
On the defensive side of the ball, TigerNet's David Hood caught up with five-star Peter Woods, as well as cornerback Avieon Terrell and defensive linemen AJ Hoffler and TJ Parker at the event:
Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin provided some updates as well:
