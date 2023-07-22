BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Five-star Peter Woods says he's ready to play wherever needed on the defensive line.
Five-star Peter Woods says he's ready to play wherever needed on the defensive line.

WATCH: Meet Peter Woods, more Clemson freshman defenders
by - 2023 Jul 22, Sat 12:11

The NIL collective Dear Old Clemson hosted Clemson fans and media Saturday morning to meet the Clemson freshmen.

On the defensive side of the ball, TigerNet's David Hood caught up with five-star Peter Woods, as well as cornerback Avieon Terrell and defensive linemen AJ Hoffler and TJ Parker at the event:

Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin provided some updates as well:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Ruke Orhorhoro vs. Jake Briningstool on the basketball court
WATCH: Ruke Orhorhoro vs. Jake Briningstool on the basketball court
National outlet names Tigers for All-America, All-ACC honors
National outlet names Tigers for All-America, All-ACC honors
WATCH: Meet Christopher Vizzina, more freshmen on Clemson's offense
WATCH: Meet Christopher Vizzina, more freshmen on Clemson's offense
WATCH: Meet Peter Woods, more Clemson freshman defenders
WATCH: Meet Peter Woods, more Clemson freshman defenders
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week