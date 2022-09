WATCH: Clemson players dance in locker room after win

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team got their 18th consecutive victory at night inside Death Valley with the 48-20 victory over La Tech on Saturday night.

Several of the players danced in the locker room to celebrate the win:

We Win, We Dance: A.M. Edition pic.twitter.com/1dijwEVVED — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022