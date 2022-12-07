CLEMSON FOOTBALL

TV announcers for Clemson-Tennessee

2022 Dec 7

Clemson will face off against Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Tigers are currently a 2.5-point favorite against the Vols.

Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Katie George (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson has not played Tennessee since the 2003 season's Peach Bowl, a 27-14 upset win for the Tigers.

