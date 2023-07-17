Sixteen Tigers honored with national outlet's preseason All-ACC selections

TigerNet Staff by

Three first-team picks headlined a host of Tigers picked for All-ACC honors by Pro Football Focus. That first group is running back Will Shipley on offense and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins on defense. Shipley became the first player in ACC history to be selected as a first-team All-ACC honoree in three different categories last season (running back, all-purpose and specialist). PFF picked him as a running back in this preseason list.

Trotter was an All-ACC selection last year and picked up second-team All-America from the Associated Press with 92 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Wiggins logged first-team All-ACC from the College Football Network in 2023 with a team-best 12 pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown.

There are more Tigers on the PFF second team with wide receiver Antonio Williams, tight end Jake Briningstool, guard Marcus Tate, defensive linemen Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro, linebacker Barrett Carter, safety RJ Mickens and Shipley as a returner specialist.

Cade Klubnik leads the ACC third team, joined by tackle Blake Miller and center Will Putnam on offense, as well as edge Xavier Thomas, safety Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba again as a flex defender.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest