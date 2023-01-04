CLEMSON RECRUITING

Woods could be Clemson's next dominant DL
WATCH: 5-star Peter Woods on reasons why he chose Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jan 4, Wed 08:39
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
Rivals:
#54 Overall, #2 DT, #7 AL
24/7:
#59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL

Five-star Clemson signee Peter Woods played well in the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Tuesday and was interviewed during the contest by ESPN's Matt Schick.

Schick asked him about a play where Woods tipped a pass resulting in an interception for his team.

“I saw there was going to be a quick pass RPO,” Woods said. “I was peeking. I saw that he didn’t give the ball to the running back, so I knew he was trying to throw the ball quick, so I just anchored down and got my hands up and just kind of mirrored the quarterback.”

Schick asked Woods how the week of the competition has been going with all the other All-Star players.

“Just allowed me to show that I can dominate top competition,” he said. "I feel like I have done it at practice and in the game."

Woods was asked why he chose Clemson as his college destination.

“I feel like the Tigers have the best stuff for me off the field, academically, life after football, NIL opportunities, and everything for me to just become a better person and enhance my career,” Woods said.

In 2022, Woods had 90 tackles, including 23 for loss and eight sacks leading Thompson to a fourth straight 7A State title.

