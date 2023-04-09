Top Peach State defender sets commitment date

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Hevin Brown-Shuler is set to make his commitment coming up on April 22.

Top Peach State defender Hevin Brown-Shuler sets commitment date
by - 2023 Apr 9, Sun 21:10
Hevin Brown-Shuler - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#75 Overall, #5 DT, #13 GA
Rivals:
#118 Overall, #7 DT, #17 GA
24/7:
#194 Overall, #23 DL, #24 GA

One top defensive target is ready to make a decision.

Four-star Atlanta, Georgia 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler said he will make his commitment call on April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Brown-Shuler is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 75 prospect overall (ESPN).

He earned first-team All-Region honors last season.

Brown-Shuler has multiple projections to Clemson with 247Sports' Crystal Ball tool.

