Top Peach State defender sets commitment date

Top Peach State defender Hevin Brown-Shuler sets commitment date
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS) Class: 2024
#75 Overall, #5 DT, #13 GA
#118 Overall, #7 DT, #17 GA
#194 Overall, #23 DL, #24 GA
One top defensive target is ready to make a decision.
Four-star Atlanta, Georgia 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler said he will make his commitment call on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. Brown-Shuler is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 75 prospect overall (ESPN). He earned first-team All-Region honors last season. Brown-Shuler has multiple projections to Clemson with 247Sports' Crystal Ball tool. @InsideHashes @BALLERSCHOICE1 @FBUAllAmerican @On3Recruits @Rivals @borntocompete @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @247Sports @PaulStrelowTI @jeffsentell @BrooksAustinBA @Mansell247 @SWiltfong247 @lukewinstel @MaxPreps @ErikRichardsUSA @RealChadRicardo @210ths @Pace_FB 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RJIOhuh7sI
@InsideHashes @BALLERSCHOICE1 @FBUAllAmerican @On3Recruits @Rivals @borntocompete @ChadSimmons_ @JeremyO_Johnson @247Sports @PaulStrelowTI @jeffsentell @BrooksAustinBA @Mansell247 @SWiltfong247 @lukewinstel @MaxPreps @ErikRichardsUSA @RealChadRicardo @210ths @Pace_FB 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RJIOhuh7sI— Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hevy Duty) 🙏🏽 (@HevyDutyBS) April 10, 2023
