Top Peach State defender sets commitment date

Four-star Atlanta, Georgia 2024 defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler said he will make his commitment call on April 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Brown-Shuler is rated as high as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 75 prospect overall (ESPN).

He earned first-team All-Region honors last season.

Brown-Shuler has multiple projections to Clemson with 247Sports' Crystal Ball tool.