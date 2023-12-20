Clemson signee analysis: K Nolan Hauser

Clemson signed another highly-rated kicker, this time from just across the state border. More on Cornelius (NC) kicker Nolan Hauser… Signee analysis: Nolan Hauser - K - Cornelius, NC Committed since: 11/28/22. Listed size: 6-1 180. Mid-year enrollee Notable: As a four-year starter, Hauser tallied a national record 66 field goals, with a long of 53 per MaxPreps. He hit 80 percent of his attempts over that run, going 12-of-15 with that 53-yarder as a senior. He also had 59 touchbacks in 69 kickoffs this past season and averaged 39.2 yards per punt. Chris Sailer Kicking has him rated as a 6-star kicker, which is projected as an immediate major conference starter in that rating system. Quotable: "Nolan is a phenomenal high school kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a live leg. Nolan does an outstanding job on field goal, a strength. He hits a pure ball off the ground, get the ball up well and easily has 55+ yard range. One of the most consistent FG Kickers we have seen in a few years. His kickoffs are D1 ready. Nolan drives the ball 65+ yards with 4.0+ hang time. Also a more than capable punter. A competitor who thrives under pressure. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. He is a fine young man who is always a great pleasure to work with. One of the hardest workers out there. Excellent prospect..Huge pick up for Clemson.” - Chris Sailer Kicking. In High School: Completed his prep career as the national record-holder for career field goals made (66), breaking the record held by Cole Hedlund of Argyle, Texas since 2013 (56) … rated by On3 as the nation’s No. 1 kicker … ranked No. 2 by PrepStar and No. 3 by 247Sports among his position … went 66-of-81 (81.5 percent) on field goal attempts with a career long of 53 in 51 career games… made 205-of-211 career PATs including 104 of his last 105 … produced 137 touchbacks on 270 career kickoffs including 59 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs in 2023 … finished his career with 403 total points … as a freshman in 2020, made 13-of-15 field goals and went 34-for-34 on PATs for 73 total points … as a sophomore, made 21-of-26 field goals and went 67-for-72 on PATs for a career-high 130 points … as a junior, made 20-of-22 field goals and 57-of-57 PATs for 117 points … converted 12-of-15 field goal attempts and went 47-for-48 on PATs for 83 points in his final season at Hough … also punted his last two years, averaging 39.2 yards per punt as a senior … as a senior, helped Hough to an 11-2 record, including a 7-0 mark in the conference, and was named the team’s offensive MVP en route to the squad’s No. 7 final ranking in the state … helped Huskies go 14-1 with a 6-0 conference mark and No. 2 ranking in North Carolina in 2021 … team was 36-6 with an 18-1 conference mark over his last three years of high school … 2023 team captain … played for DeShawn Baker at Hough … played for North Carolina in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 16, 2023. Personal: Son of two Clemson graduates and former Clemson student-athletes … his mother, Sheri Hauser (née Bueter), was an All-American soccer player at Clemson from 1994-97 and helped the first four teams in Clemson history finish in the top 13 in the nation … Bueter still holds the Clemson record for career assists with 40 … his father, Scott Hauser, played baseball at Clemson in 1996 and 1997 and was 6-2 as a pitcher on Clemson’s College World Series team of 1996 … his sister, Ella Hauser, was a letter-winner on Clemson’s 2023 women’s soccer team that was the first in school history to be among the final four teams in the Women’s College Cup … born June 21, 2005 … committed to Clemson as the first commit in his class on Nov. 28, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … last name pronounced “HOO-zer.” Blessed to be named kicker of the year! @QueenCity3a4a @HoughFB @DeShawnBaker6 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/WHQTneZ7Xt — Nolan Hauser (@nolanhauser) November 27, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email