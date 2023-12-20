Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler

Clemson went back to the Peach State for another highly-rated defender. More on Atlanta (Ga.) defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler… Signee analysis: Hevin Brown-Shuler - 4-star DL - Atlanta, Georgia Committed since: 4/22/23. Listed size: 6-4 290. Notable: Brown-Shuler was named first-team 4A All-State as a senior, after earning all-region honors as a junior. He is an All-American Bowl selection. His final group also included South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Brown-Shuler was named a Super 6 player for his region. Quotable: “A wide-framed space eater that can battle for gaps on the inside. Burst onto the scene as a youngster, earning top performer honors at the annual FBU Freshman All-American Bowl, and has been an impact player on varsity ever since for one of Atlanta’s top private schools…Has some surprising bend for an individual with his build as he constantly finds leverage and gets up and underneath blockers. Not the longest or most twitched-up interior player, but can offer some value as a pass rusher in certain situations and has plenty of experience working out of multiple techniques in a variety of different fronts. Overall, should be viewed as a power-based defensive lineman that can clog up run lanes and let linebackers get to the ball. Is already pretty burly and thick through the lower body, but likely still to go through a physical transformation of sorts once at…college…as he continues to improve play strength.” - 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins said. Clemson bio In High School: Selected to the All-American Bowl on NBC … four-star recruit who is a member of both the Rivals250 and the ESPN300 … four-time all-region and all-state honoree … one of five finalists for All-American Bowl Man of the Year … ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 134 overall player and the country’s sixth-best defensive tackle … listed by ESPN as the No. 260 player in the nation and 16th-best at his position … ranked as No. 288 overall player in the nation by PrepStar … four-year starter at Pace Academy, where he recorded 86 total tackles (42 solo), 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 of which as a senior in 2023 … was a preseason All-State selection by the Atlanta Touchdown Club, which had not named its postseason team as of the early signing period … was a two-year team captain … first-team all-state selection in each of his final two seasons … 4A all-state selection by 11Alive News as a senior … four-time all-region honoree … named as a first-team Freshman All-American by MaxPreps in 2020 … played for Nick Bach at Pace Academy … also threw shot put on the track team. Personal: Born Oct. 17, 2005 … committed to Clemson April 22, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … name pronounced “HEV-inn.” Violent. Exciting. Fun.



That's @HevyDutyBS 🐅 pic.twitter.com/2s2qWoaqmb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 Defensive Player of the Game- Thank You Coach 🙏🏽

Friday Stats:

10 tackles 3.5 TFLs 2 sacks @ClemsonFB @FBUcamp @InsideHashes @BALLERSCHOICE1 @ReelMeekBrown @lukewinstel pic.twitter.com/PfHgLW9f3m — Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hevy Duty) 🙏🏽 (@HevyDutyBS) October 3, 2023 Hevin…520lbs

Progression pic.twitter.com/bGTNh4Pvkc — Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hevy Duty) 🙏🏽 (@HevyDutyBS) August 18, 2023

