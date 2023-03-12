Clemson offers pair of top Texan offensive linemen

TigerNet Staff by

Michael Uini Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.77) (4.77)

Height: 6-7 Weight: 290 Hometown: Copperas Cove, TX (Copperas Cove HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#63 Overall, #2 OT, #9 TX #63 Overall, #2 OT, #9 TX Rivals:

#20 OT, #46 TX #20 OT, #46 TX 24/7:

#146 Overall, #7 OT, #20 TX #146 Overall, #7 OT, #20 TX 6-7290Copperas Cove, TX (Copperas Cove HS)2024

Clemson hosted two highly-rated Texan offensive linemen this weekend and offered a scholarship to both.

The first to report one was four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini (Copperas Cove, Texas).

"Blessed and honored to say I have received my 40th offer from Clemson University!" Uini said late Saturday. He added Sunday that he "had a great time" on his visit and "will definitely be back."

Uini is ranked as high as the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 63 overall prospect (ESPN).

On the interior, Lindale, Texas prospect Casey Poe also announced a Clemson offer late Saturday.

"Super thankful to be invited to @ClemsonFB’s Elite Jr. Day! I had a great time, and after an amazing conversation with @Coach_TA (Thomas Austin), I am extremely thankful to announce that I have received an offer to Clemson University!" Poe said.

He is rated as high as the No. 7 offensive guard in the 2024 class and No. 150 overall (Rivals).

Clemson signed two offensive linemen from Texas in the last class with 4-stars Ian Reed and Harris Sewell.

had a great time at clemson university!! will definitely be back. pic.twitter.com/yGqxnbS9uv — MichaelUini (@mikeuini1) March 12, 2023

Super thankful to be invited to @ClemsonFB’s Elite Jr. Day! I had a great time, and after an amazing conversation with @Coach_TA, I am extremely thankful to announce that I have received an offer to Clemson University! @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @ClemsonInsider @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/w40YA5mxuE — Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) March 12, 2023