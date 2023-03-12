|
Clemson offers pair of top Texan offensive linemen
|Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12:28 PM-
|
Height: 6-7 Weight: 290 Hometown: Copperas Cove, TX (Copperas Cove HS) Class: 2024
#63 Overall, #2 OT, #9 TX
#20 OT, #46 TX
#146 Overall, #7 OT, #20 TX
Clemson hosted two highly-rated Texan offensive linemen this weekend and offered a scholarship to both.
The first to report one was four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini (Copperas Cove, Texas).
"Blessed and honored to say I have received my 40th offer from Clemson University!" Uini said late Saturday. He added Sunday that he "had a great time" on his visit and "will definitely be back."
Uini is ranked as high as the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 63 overall prospect (ESPN).
On the interior, Lindale, Texas prospect Casey Poe also announced a Clemson offer late Saturday.
"Super thankful to be invited to @ClemsonFB’s Elite Jr. Day! I had a great time, and after an amazing conversation with @Coach_TA (Thomas Austin), I am extremely thankful to announce that I have received an offer to Clemson University!" Poe said.
He is rated as high as the No. 7 offensive guard in the 2024 class and No. 150 overall (Rivals).
Clemson signed two offensive linemen from Texas in the last class with 4-stars Ian Reed and Harris Sewell.
had a great time at clemson university!! will definitely be back. pic.twitter.com/yGqxnbS9uv— MichaelUini (@mikeuini1) March 12, 2023
#AGTG blessed and honored to say i have received my 40th offer from Clemson University!! !! #ALLIN @Kickslide @Coach_Austin_OL @CoachGRiley @AnnaH247 @Clemson247 pic.twitter.com/LV6TAQ9QCs— MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) March 12, 2023
Super thankful to be invited to @ClemsonFB’s Elite Jr. Day! I had a great time, and after an amazing conversation with @Coach_TA, I am extremely thankful to announce that I have received an offer to Clemson University! @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @ClemsonInsider @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/w40YA5mxuE— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) March 12, 2023