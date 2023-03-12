CLEMSON RECRUITING

Michael Uini is rated as high as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class (ESPN).
Michael Uini is rated as high as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class (ESPN).

Clemson offers pair of top Texan offensive linemen
by - Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12:28 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Michael Uini - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 290   Hometown: Copperas Cove, TX (Copperas Cove HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#63 Overall, #2 OT, #9 TX
Rivals:
#20 OT, #46 TX
24/7:
#146 Overall, #7 OT, #20 TX

Clemson hosted two highly-rated Texan offensive linemen this weekend and offered a scholarship to both.

The first to report one was four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini (Copperas Cove, Texas).

"Blessed and honored to say I have received my 40th offer from Clemson University!" Uini said late Saturday. He added Sunday that he "had a great time" on his visit and "will definitely be back."

Uini is ranked as high as the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 63 overall prospect (ESPN).

On the interior, Lindale, Texas prospect Casey Poe also announced a Clemson offer late Saturday.

"Super thankful to be invited to @ClemsonFB’s Elite Jr. Day! I had a great time, and after an amazing conversation with @Coach_TA (Thomas Austin), I am extremely thankful to announce that I have received an offer to Clemson University!" Poe said.

He is rated as high as the No. 7 offensive guard in the 2024 class and No. 150 overall (Rivals).

Clemson signed two offensive linemen from Texas in the last class with 4-stars Ian Reed and Harris Sewell.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: Chargers restructure contracts of standout players including Mike Williams
Report: Chargers restructure contracts of standout players including Mike Williams
Clemson offers pair of top Texan offensive linemen
Clemson offers pair of top Texan offensive linemen
Brownell makes final NCAA Tournament appeal on ESPN
Brownell makes final NCAA Tournament appeal on ESPN
Clemson bracketology: Projections going into Sunday's NCAAs selections
Clemson bracketology: Projections going into Sunday's NCAAs selections
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 79 Recruits (52 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest