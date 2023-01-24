CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson has the top-rated defender from the 2023 class with Peter Woods and a top-10 class by ESPN's final recruiting rankings.
Clemson has the top-rated defender from the 2023 class with Peter Woods and a top-10 class by ESPN's final recruiting rankings.

Clemson cracks top-10 after final ESPN 2023 recruiting rankings
by - 2023 Jan 24, Tue 12:52
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL
Rivals:
#15 Overall
24/7:
#59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL

Clemson has the top-rated defender from the 2023 class and a top-10 class by ESPN's final recruiting rankings.

Peter Woods moved up this week to No. 4, and that was part of the reason the Tigers moved to No. 10 in ESPN's team recruiting rankings.

"The biggest QB disrupter in the class is also the only non-QB among the top five in the ESPN 300. He jumped onto our radar as a sophomore and not only solidified his five-star status as a senior but earned a bump inside the top 10 with a dominant performance during Under Armour All-America Game week," said ESPN's analysis. "At 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, his lack of length and physical upside may concern some, but his explosiveness is undeniable. He is extremely quick off the snap, can play with leverage and power, and has a tenacious finishing style. Clemson has developed some elite defensive linemen in recent years, including two of Todd McShay's top 10 draft-eligible prospects in Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, and Woods has demonstrated the ability to be the Tigers' next great DL."

The ESPN top-5 remained unchanged with Alabama then Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma and Miami.

With a recent Rivals update as well, the 247Sports Composite has Clemson with the No. 11 overall class.

By that industry average, Woods is a 5-star as the No. 31 overall player and the No. 3 defensive lineman.

Other top-100 signees/enrollees are QB Christopher Vizzina (56), DL Vic Burley (63) and DL Tomarrion Parker (80).

With that Rivals update, Parker moved up 138 spots to No. 37. Burley (87) and Vizzina (92) are in that top-100 as well. WR Noble Johnson moved up in their top-250 (217).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson cracks top-10 after final ESPN 2023 recruiting rankings
Clemson cracks top-10 after final ESPN 2023 recruiting rankings
Vegas odds on Clemson winning the College Baseball World Series
Vegas odds on Clemson winning the College Baseball World Series
No. 23/24 Tigers push for strong close to ACC first half hosting Jackets
No. 23/24 Tigers push for strong close to ACC first half hosting Jackets
Clemson signee vaults up final 2023 prospect rankings, awarded fifth star
Clemson signee vaults up final 2023 prospect rankings, awarded fifth star
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest