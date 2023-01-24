Clemson cracks top-10 after final ESPN 2023 recruiting rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL #4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL Rivals:

#15 Overall #15 Overall 24/7:

#59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL #59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL 6-3270Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Clemson has the top-rated defender from the 2023 class and a top-10 class by ESPN's final recruiting rankings.

Peter Woods moved up this week to No. 4, and that was part of the reason the Tigers moved to No. 10 in ESPN's team recruiting rankings.

"The biggest QB disrupter in the class is also the only non-QB among the top five in the ESPN 300. He jumped onto our radar as a sophomore and not only solidified his five-star status as a senior but earned a bump inside the top 10 with a dominant performance during Under Armour All-America Game week," said ESPN's analysis. "At 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, his lack of length and physical upside may concern some, but his explosiveness is undeniable. He is extremely quick off the snap, can play with leverage and power, and has a tenacious finishing style. Clemson has developed some elite defensive linemen in recent years, including two of Todd McShay's top 10 draft-eligible prospects in Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, and Woods has demonstrated the ability to be the Tigers' next great DL."

The ESPN top-5 remained unchanged with Alabama then Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma and Miami.

With a recent Rivals update as well, the 247Sports Composite has Clemson with the No. 11 overall class.

By that industry average, Woods is a 5-star as the No. 31 overall player and the No. 3 defensive lineman.

Other top-100 signees/enrollees are QB Christopher Vizzina (56), DL Vic Burley (63) and DL Tomarrion Parker (80).

With that Rivals update, Parker moved up 138 spots to No. 37. Burley (87) and Vizzina (92) are in that top-100 as well. WR Noble Johnson moved up in their top-250 (217).