Greenville's Tyler Brown saw his recruitment pick up this year and he brings speed to the future Clemson receiver group.
Greenville's Tyler Brown saw his recruitment pick up this year and he brings speed to the future Clemson receiver group.

Breaking: Instate WR commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Nov 24, Thu 14:02
Tyler Brown Photo
Tyler Brown - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.33)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#156 WR, #19 SC
Rivals:
24/7:
#127 WR, #16 SC

Clemson added a Thanksgiving Day commitment to its future offense.

2023 Greenville High School (SC) wide receiver Tyler Brown announced his Tigers pledge via social media on Thursday. Brown picked up a Clemson offer recently and was committed to Minnesota earlier this year.

Brown has totaled 51 catches for 835 yards (16.4 YPR) with 12 touchdowns as a senior with his team still in the playoffs currently. He logged a 1,000-yard year as a junior with 15 scores.

Outside of Minnesota, other notable offers included Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Louisville.

Brown joins Rockwall, Texas 4-star receiver Noble Johnson and 4-star Cambridge, Massachusetts wide receiver Ronan Hanafin in Clemson's 2023 class.

He is a third total Clemson commitment in the last week, joining 4-star 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker and 2024 cornerback Tavoy Feagin.

Brown is a 23rd commitment for the 2023 group, which ranks ninth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

