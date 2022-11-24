Breaking: Instate WR commits to Clemson

Tyler Brown Wide Receiver

Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS) Class: 2023

#156 WR, #19 SC

24/7:

#127 WR, #16 SC #127 WR, #16 SC 5-11170Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)2023

Clemson added a Thanksgiving Day commitment to its future offense.

2023 Greenville High School (SC) wide receiver Tyler Brown announced his Tigers pledge via social media on Thursday. Brown picked up a Clemson offer recently and was committed to Minnesota earlier this year.

Brown has totaled 51 catches for 835 yards (16.4 YPR) with 12 touchdowns as a senior with his team still in the playoffs currently. He logged a 1,000-yard year as a junior with 15 scores.

Outside of Minnesota, other notable offers included Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Louisville.

Brown joins Rockwall, Texas 4-star receiver Noble Johnson and 4-star Cambridge, Massachusetts wide receiver Ronan Hanafin in Clemson's 2023 class.

He is a third total Clemson commitment in the last week, joining 4-star 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker and 2024 cornerback Tavoy Feagin.

Brown is a 23rd commitment for the 2023 group, which ranks ninth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

SO THANKFUL FOR THIS GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!!! #We2Deep23 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/0cR5jiZF9B — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) November 24, 2022