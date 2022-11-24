|
Breaking: Instate WR commits to Clemson
|2022 Nov 24, Thu 14:02-
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS) Class: 2023
#156 WR, #19 SC
Clemson added a Thanksgiving Day commitment to its future offense.
2023 Greenville High School (SC) wide receiver Tyler Brown announced his Tigers pledge via social media on Thursday. Brown picked up a Clemson offer recently and was committed to Minnesota earlier this year.
Brown has totaled 51 catches for 835 yards (16.4 YPR) with 12 touchdowns as a senior with his team still in the playoffs currently. He logged a 1,000-yard year as a junior with 15 scores.
Outside of Minnesota, other notable offers included Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
Brown joins Rockwall, Texas 4-star receiver Noble Johnson and 4-star Cambridge, Massachusetts wide receiver Ronan Hanafin in Clemson's 2023 class.
He is a third total Clemson commitment in the last week, joining 4-star 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker and 2024 cornerback Tavoy Feagin.
Brown is a 23rd commitment for the 2023 group, which ranks ninth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
