Breaking: 4-star safety commits to Clemson
Noah Dixon - Safety
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Lagrange, GA (Troup County HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.43)
ESPN:
#172 Overall, #15 S, #27 GA
Rivals:
#96 Overall, #9 S, #15 GA
24/7:
#19 S, #29 GA
Four-star Lagrange, Georgia safety Noah Dixon announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.
Dixon is rated as high as the No. 96 player in the nation and the No. 9 safety (Rivals).
Dixon was on hand for Clemson's Elite Retreat this weekend and is a second pledge from those visits, joining 4-star Peach State D-lineman Champ Thompson.
Dixon's other reported offers include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
The Tigers' five-man 2024 group is now rated 10th overall by the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
Recruitment 100% closed. COMMITTED 🐅🔥🔥🔥@CoachConn @coachski_ @dmcdani2 @tanner_glisson @CoachMHealy @Prather95 @JC_PUNISHER_GA pic.twitter.com/HUUbtE68LT— Noah Dixon (@NoahDixon206) January 30, 2023
Tags: Clemson Football, Noah Dixon