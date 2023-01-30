Breaking: 4-star safety commits to Clemson

Four-star Lagrange, Georgia safety Noah Dixon announced a commitment to Clemson on Monday.

Dixon is rated as high as the No. 96 player in the nation and the No. 9 safety (Rivals).

Dixon was on hand for Clemson's Elite Retreat this weekend and is a second pledge from those visits, joining 4-star Peach State D-lineman Champ Thompson.

Dixon's other reported offers include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The Tigers' five-man 2024 group is now rated 10th overall by the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.