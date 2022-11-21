Breaking: 4-star Alabama defender commits to Clemson

Tomarrion Parker Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.72) (4.72)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 250 Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#133 Overall, #20 DE, #13 AL #133 Overall, #20 DE, #13 AL Rivals:

#180 Overall, #16 DE, #18 AL #180 Overall, #16 DE, #18 AL 24/7:

#45 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL #45 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL 6-4250Phenix City, AL (Central HS)2023

Two days, two Clemson commitments – and Monday’s was back in the 2023 group as the early signing period approaches next month.

The Tigers went back to Central (Ala.) High School for another top prospect with 4-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker.

"It's my dream school," Parker said in his announcement at his high school Monday.

He is rated as high as a top-50 prospect for the entire class (No. 45 on 247Sports) and the No. 6 defensive lineman (247Sports). His pledge brings Clemson’s 2023 commit count to 22, moving its 247Sports Team Composite ranking up one to No. 9 overall.

Central also produced Clemson commitments from Justyn Ross, EJ Williams and Ray Thornton.

Parker was committed to Penn State until August and announced a Clemson offer publicly the same month. Other offers along the way include Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Oregon among more.

He was an All-State honoree as a sophomore and a MaxPreps All-American. He is Central's all-time leader in sacks.

Parker made an official visit to Clemson on Oct. 21 and visited in September as well.

2024 4-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin committed to Clemson on Sunday.