5-star WR has Clemson in top schools

Cameron Coleman is another 5-star from Central High School in Alabama who has Clemson in his top group. Former Tiger and current Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross came from the same school.
5-star WR Cameron Coleman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 Jun 19, Mon 17:21
Cameron Coleman Photo
Cameron Coleman - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 180   Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#7 Overall, #1 WR, #2 AL
Rivals:
#23 Overall, #4 WR, #1 AL
24/7:
#17 Overall, #5 WR, #3 AL

A recent 5-star visitor has Clemson in his top schools.

Phenix City Central (Ala.) 2024 receiver Cameron Coleman released a Top 8 schools on Monday that had Clemson on it.

Coleman was in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend to start the month.

The list is filled out by Clemson, Kentucky, Florida State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

Coleman is rated as high as the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 receiver (ESPN), carrying a consensus 5-star rating on the 247Sports Composite now.

Five-star Bryant Wesco (Midlothian, Texas) and four-star TJ Moore (Tampa) were also on hand for the June official visits and committed to the Tigers afterward.

