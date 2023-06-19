5-star WR has Clemson in top schools

Phenix City Central (Ala.) 2024 receiver Cameron Coleman released a Top 8 schools on Monday that had Clemson on it.

Coleman was in town for Clemson's big official visit weekend to start the month.

The list is filled out by Clemson, Kentucky, Florida State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

Coleman is rated as high as the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 receiver (ESPN), carrying a consensus 5-star rating on the 247Sports Composite now.

Five-star Bryant Wesco (Midlothian, Texas) and four-star TJ Moore (Tampa) were also on hand for the June official visits and committed to the Tigers afterward.