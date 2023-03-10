4-star safety picks up Clemson offer

|
4-star safety Ricardo Jones picks up Clemson offer
|Friday, March 10, 2023, 8:23 PM-
|
Ricardo Jones - Safety
Height: 6-3 Weight: 200 Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Northside HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.71)
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #9 S, #21 GA
Rivals:
#137 Overall, #12 S, #21 GA
24/7:
#104 Overall, #7 S, #18 GA
Four-star Warner Robins, Georgia safety Ricardo Jones announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
"Highly Blessed To Receive an Offer From The Clemson University!" Jones said.
He is rated as high as the No. 104 prospect overall and the No. 7 safety.
Jones reports over 30 offers from around the country, with Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee and Auburn among more Power 5 programs in the mix.
Highly Blessed To Receive an Offer From The Clemson University ! @CoachConn @ClemsonFB @CoachEason1 @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/rsgMRTknZx— ricardo jones (@ricardojones05) March 10, 2023
