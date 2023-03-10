4-star safety picks up Clemson offer

4-star safety Ricardo Jones picks up Clemson offer

Four-star Warner Robins, Georgia safety Ricardo Jones announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"Highly Blessed To Receive an Offer From The Clemson University!" Jones said.

He is rated as high as the No. 104 prospect overall and the No. 7 safety.

Jones reports over 30 offers from around the country, with Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee and Auburn among more Power 5 programs in the mix.