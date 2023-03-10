4-star safety picks up Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Ricardo Jones visited Clemson and received a scholarship offer.

4-star safety Ricardo Jones picks up Clemson offer
by - Friday, March 10, 2023, 8:23 PM
Ricardo Jones - Safety
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 200   Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Northside HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #9 S, #21 GA
Rivals:
#137 Overall, #12 S, #21 GA
24/7:
#104 Overall, #7 S, #18 GA

Four-star Warner Robins, Georgia safety Ricardo Jones announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"Highly Blessed To Receive an Offer From The Clemson University!" Jones said.

He is rated as high as the No. 104 prospect overall and the No. 7 safety.

Jones reports over 30 offers from around the country, with Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee and Auburn among more Power 5 programs in the mix.

Top Clemson News of the Week
