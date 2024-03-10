4-star LB has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Kamar Archie has been a long recruited target for the Tigers.
4-star LB Kamar Archie has Clemson in top schools
2024 Mar 10
Kamar Archie Photo
Kamar Archie - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.62)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 215   Hometown: Trenton, NJ (Hun School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#285 Overall, #27 LB, #9 NJ
Rivals:
#135 Overall, #6 ILB, #3 NJ
24/7:
#41 LB, #10 NJ

One of the top linebackers in the country has Clemson in his top schools after a visit over the weekend.

Trenton, New Jersey 2025 prospect Kamar Archie posted the news on Sunday.

Archie released a top six schools list with Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Rutgers.

He received a Clemson offer on June 1 last year.

Archie is rated as high as the No. 6 inside linebacker and the No. 135 prospect overall (Rivals).

