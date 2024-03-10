4-star LB has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star LB Kamar Archie has Clemson in top schools
2024 Mar 10 14:17-
|
Kamar Archie - Linebacker
TigerNet:
(4.62)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 215 Hometown: Trenton, NJ (Hun School HS) Class: 2025
#135 Overall, #6 ILB, #3 NJ
#41 LB, #10 NJ
One of the top linebackers in the country has Clemson in his top schools after a visit over the weekend.
Trenton, New Jersey 2025 prospect Kamar Archie posted the news on Sunday. Archie released a top six schools list with Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Rutgers. He received a Clemson offer on June 1 last year. Archie is rated as high as the No. 6 inside linebacker and the No. 135 prospect overall (Rivals). 📍@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/ouYcY5bgHJ
📍@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/ouYcY5bgHJ— Kamar (@KamarsirArchie) March 5, 2024
|
