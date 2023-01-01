4-star Georgia D-lineman has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Hevin Brown-Shuler Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#75 Overall, #5 DT, #13 GA #75 Overall, #5 DT, #13 GA Rivals:

#36 Overall, #3 DT, #9 GA #36 Overall, #3 DT, #9 GA 24/7:

#86 Overall, #12 DL, #15 GA #86 Overall, #12 DL, #15 GA 6-4290Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS)2024

Four-star Atlanta defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler released his top schools list on New Year's and Clemson is in that group.

Brown-Shuler has the Tigers in a top-13 with Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, Southern California, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon among more programs nationwide.

Brown-Shuler is rated as high as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the nation and top-40 nationally (36; Rivals).

He earned first-team all-region honors.

He picked up a Clemson offer after a spring game visit.