4-star Georgia D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
Hevin Brown-Shuler - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4   Weight: 290   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS)   Class: 2024
#75 Overall, #5 DT, #13 GA
#36 Overall, #3 DT, #9 GA
#86 Overall, #12 DL, #15 GA

Four-star Atlanta defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler released his top schools list on New Year's and Clemson is in that group.

Brown-Shuler has the Tigers in a top-13 with Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, Southern California, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon among more programs nationwide.

Brown-Shuler is rated as high as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the nation and top-40 nationally (36; Rivals).

He earned first-team all-region honors.

He picked up a Clemson offer after a spring game visit.

