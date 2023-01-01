|
4-star Georgia D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
|2023 Jan 1, Sun 21:36-
|
Hevin Brown-Shuler - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 290 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Pace Academy HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.76)
ESPN:
#75 Overall, #5 DT, #13 GA
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #3 DT, #9 GA
24/7:
#86 Overall, #12 DL, #15 GA
Four-star Atlanta defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler released his top schools list on New Year's and Clemson is in that group.
Brown-Shuler has the Tigers in a top-13 with Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, Southern California, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon among more programs nationwide.
Brown-Shuler is rated as high as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the nation and top-40 nationally (36; Rivals).
He earned first-team all-region honors.
He picked up a Clemson offer after a spring game visit.
TY @ClemsonFB @CoachEason1 @SorrellsJordan @ClemsonUniv @ClemsonInsider pic.twitter.com/23rrVoGnxH— Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hevy Duty) (@HevyDutyBS) November 20, 2022