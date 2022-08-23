NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense

ACC Network has been airing episodes of "All Access with NC State Football" as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

In the latest episode, linebacker Isaiah Moore sits at a table with a few people and says, "Clemson still thinks they have the best defense in the country."

His fellow teammate Payton Wilson shakes his head at the comment.

After NC State beat Clemson 27-21 in double-overtime last season, it appears that the Wolfpack squad is filled with confidence against the talented Tigers.

It should be a fun game on October 1 inside Death Valley as both teams will be excited, and the home fans will be hoping for revenge from last season.

Dabo Swinney loves to use bulletin board material, so it probably wasn't wise to give him ammo for the upcoming season.

“Clemson still thinks they have the best defense in the country.” pic.twitter.com/rJt5ZpXbeF — Wolfpack Stats (@ncstatestats) August 22, 2022