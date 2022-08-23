CLEMSON FOOTBALL

NC State is not a huge fan of the Clemson defense
NC State is not a huge fan of the Clemson defense

NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 23, Tue 09:28

ACC Network has been airing episodes of "All Access with NC State Football" as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

In the latest episode, linebacker Isaiah Moore sits at a table with a few people and says, "Clemson still thinks they have the best defense in the country."

His fellow teammate Payton Wilson shakes his head at the comment.

After NC State beat Clemson 27-21 in double-overtime last season, it appears that the Wolfpack squad is filled with confidence against the talented Tigers.

It should be a fun game on October 1 inside Death Valley as both teams will be excited, and the home fans will be hoping for revenge from last season.

Dabo Swinney loves to use bulletin board material, so it probably wasn't wise to give him ammo for the upcoming season.

Check out the short clip below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson AD named to 'College Sports 40 under 40' changing the game
Clemson AD named to 'College Sports 40 under 40' changing the game
ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
ESPN ranks Clemson in 'Tier 2' for college football preseason
CBS Sports makes ACC predictions, including 'overrated' tag on Clemson
CBS Sports makes ACC predictions, including 'overrated' tag on Clemson
NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 45) Author
spacer TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 doubletiger15
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 TigerBill82®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 clemson2003
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 jbctigers
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 tigerrag86
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Who? I mean, really, who is Isaiah Moore?
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 WPD1
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 boricuatiger
spacer Well, let’s be honest, he asked if he agreed
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 CU51996
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 tigerlex24
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Lil Ole Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Please run it up on ncsu
 86Orange®
spacer A lot of 20 year old college players look like they're 35
 BigAl31®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 ddraines®
spacer Defensive player writing a check his offense has to cash.
 Swarley
spacer This one should be queued up and ready for the Scoreboard
 RainyDayHillSitter
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Whitehurst74
spacer You know we’re on top when the wannabes use their time to
 DueWest
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 ecsguru®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 hoppercats2
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 LemonTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 deroberts
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Orangemania91
spacer I've always given Th' Pack the distinction of being the...
 iTiger®
spacer They are the uof7c of the ACC.
 BigCUFan®
spacer Lololololololololololololololololololololol
 81TigerS16
spacer Morbidtiger Not Buying NC State Can Win 9 Games***
 morbidtiger®
spacer I look forward to seeing them in the Valley.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer I don't recall anyone on our team saying we had the best...
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Whitehurst74
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 crawdad64
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 bdrechs®
spacer Deer Isaiah, Clemson will be saying ...
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 Pharm8438
spacer Mmmmmaama said ssstupid is as stupid does***
 Stuppyhead®
spacer Bless his little heart
 MRTTMT
spacer Re: TNET: NC State LB not buying Clemson as a top defense
 boricuatiger
spacer Here’s some advice… keep Clemson’s name out of your mouth***
 hufferbilly
Read all 45 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest