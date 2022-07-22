Madden 23 ratings for former Clemson players

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

One of the most anticipated things yearly for sports fans is the release of the new Madden football video game and its player ratings.

Fans and even NFL players eagerly wait for the ratings and debate whether EA Sports got it right or not.

Madden 23 will be released on August 19, and it will have around 35 former Tigers to play with. I remember many years ago playing the game, and only CJ Spiller was basically available from Clemson but times have certainly changed with the influx of talent in Tiger Town.

Without further ado, here is the full list of former Clemson players and their new overall ratings:

DeAndre Hopkins 96

AJ Terrell 89

Mike Williams 86

Hunter Renfrow 85

Grady Jarrett 85

DJ Reader 84

Deshaun Watson 84

Tee Higgins 83

Jayron Kearse 80

Trayvon Mullen 80

Sammy Watkins 79

Dexter Lawrence 79

Isaiah Simmons 78

Christian Wilkins 78

Travis Etienne 77

Trevor Lawrence 76

Andrew Booth Jr. 73

Ray-Ray McCloud 72

Clelin Ferrell 72

Shaq Lawson 72

K'Von Wallace 71

Amari Rodgers 69

DeShawn Williams 69

Justyn Ross 69

Deon Cain 68

Cornell Powell 67

Carlos Watkins 67

Austin Bryant 66

Tanner Muse 64

Baylon Spector 64

James Skalski 62

Nolan Turner 62

Albert Huggins 62

Jackson Carman NR

Tremayne Anchrum NR