Madden 23 ratings for former Clemson players
|2022 Jul 22, Fri 17:11- -
One of the most anticipated things yearly for sports fans is the release of the new Madden football video game and its player ratings.
Fans and even NFL players eagerly wait for the ratings and debate whether EA Sports got it right or not.
Madden 23 will be released on August 19, and it will have around 35 former Tigers to play with. I remember many years ago playing the game, and only CJ Spiller was basically available from Clemson but times have certainly changed with the influx of talent in Tiger Town.
Without further ado, here is the full list of former Clemson players and their new overall ratings:
AJ Terrell 89
DJ Reader 84
Tee Higgins 83
Andrew Booth Jr. 73
Shaq Lawson 72
Justyn Ross 69
Deon Cain 68
Tanner Muse 64
Nolan Turner 62