One Tiger lands in national outlet's top players of 2023 season ranking

Star NFL-bound middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. picked up the nod at No. 48 overall for the 2023 season.

"Trotter was named a PFF second-team All-American. The only other Power Five linebacker who earned 75.0-plus grades as a run defender, a pass rusher and in coverage this season was Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper," said PFF.

He was a Butkus Award finalist and a first-team All-America selection (ESPN, SI and Action Network) with a team-high 88 tackles, a team-best 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two interceptions (including one he returned 28 yards for a touchdown) in 676 snaps over 12 games (all starts).

Trotter was also Clemson's lone rep in the 2022 season edition of the ranking.

In the 2021 campaign, cornerback Mario Goodrich (83) earned the nod. In 2020, the lone Clemson Tiger was Trevor Lawrence (22).

The last year that Clemson had multiple picks was 2019, with linebacker Isaiah Simmons (5), Lawrence (6), running back Travis Etienne (13), wide receiver Tee Higgins (17) and safety K'Von Wallace (89).

Trotter was Clemson's first multi-time All-American since Keith Adams (1999-2000). He finished his Clemson career credited with 202 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns) in 1,413 snaps over 39 career games (26 starts) from 2021-23.

He leaves Clemson as one of only 14 FBS players in the last 20 seasons to record 10+ sacks, 4+ interceptions, 3+ forced fumbles and multiple pick-sixes